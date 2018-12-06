Anchor Point will open its doors to all for its Operation Christmas Blessing open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at two locations: their Pregnancy Service Center at 103 Davis Road, Suite B in League City and their Family Service Center at 1905 Capri Lane in Seabrook.
“Once a year, members in our community ‘adopt-an-Anchor Point-family’ and those families are blessed in abundance as we open our doors to the public and partners and they celebrate the hope and joy of adoption,” said Debbie Simmons, the charity’s CEO and founder. “Make plans to drop by for some holiday cheer to kick off your Christmas season. You don’t want to miss out on this festive occasion. And, if you, your work group, small group or church family would like to provide a gift of encouragement, please call us.”
For details, call 832-632-1221.
Dr. Jessica Peck will speak to the Friendswood Prayer Breakfast which will begin at 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Friendswood’s First Baptist Church, 111 E. Heritage Drive.
The former University of Texas Medical Branch professor’s text was not available at press time, but she has active interests in youth and social media use, eliminating human trafficking and encouraging other nurse practioners.
“Thinking about doing a social media detox?,” Peck posted recently. “With average daily usage more than 9 hours, that’s not such a bad idea. Periodic fasting can be refreshing and insightful.”
The event will also feature special Christmas music. There’s a $5 suggested donation to cover the cost of breakfast.
For reservations or details, call 713-408-4785.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston.
Church member Bill Bumpas, who is one of the musical actors, said, “We’re excited about this unique musical which is set in the 1940s right before Pearl Harbor. It is about a family rediscovering the true meaning of Christmas with music from that era and the family gathered around the radio. It will be a wonderful, family-friendly event with great carols and a focus on the birth of Jesus Christ which will get the audience into the mood of the season.”
For details, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
Update: This week saw many tributes to the late president, George H.W. Bush, who died on Nov. 30 at age 94 in Houston. More than a few referred to his faith and how it influenced both his character and his policies. A number of these marveled at the way he mixed evangelical and Episcopal traditions throughout his life. The Christian Post magazine offered this take.
“Bush was raised by devout Episcopalian parents and remained affiliated with this denomination almost his entire life,” the magazine noted. “His father Prescott, a Republican senator from Connecticut, and his mother Dorothy led family worship every morning, using readings from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer and A Diary of Private Prayer by Scottish Presbyterian theologian John Baillie. They strove to teach their children how the Bible applied to daily life. While worshiping for many years at Episcopal churches in Houston, Washington, and Kennebunkport, Maine, Bush’s theology and social policies have more in common with evangelicals than with many fellow Episcopalians.”
