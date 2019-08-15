Volunteers are still needed for the ongoing repairs after Hurricane Harvey. The 4BDisaster Network, a Christian nonprofit organization, has set up shop at 144 Park Ave. in League City.
“We need people to help expedite recovery and turn damaged houses back into homes again for families just like yours,” said Shari McCormack, executive assistant for 4B. “Harvey resulted in the largest housing disaster in U.S. history. Two years later, thousands in Galveston County are still displaced or living in damaged homes.”
To volunteer or for details, visit 4bresponse.org or call 281-316-9411.
Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 16020 El Camino Real. All who are interested in learning more about this Conservative Jewish congregation are invited to visit.
“We have been the cornerstone for Conservative Judaism in the Clear Lake Bay Area for over fifty years and Rabbi Stuart Federow has been our moderator and leader and guide for twenty-five of those exciting years,” said Wendy S. Kane, publicity chair. “Come be our guest and chat with this wonderful man as we are literally opening the doors to all our completely furnished classrooms for a school or other organization to lease and share our wonderful building and Clear Lake location. We want our space to maybe be your home.”
For details, shaarhashalom.org or call 281.488.5861 or email csh@shaarhashalom.org.
La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center will be hosting the Hages soon.
At 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, there will be a ladies-only session with Daniele Hage on learning to speak to the hero in your man. Then at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, Steve Hage will preach.
“The Hages are pastors from California who reach people across the US every week,” said the Rev. Catherine Rudolph, executive pastor here. “Their heart is to see families succeed, especially husbands and wives. This weekend is sure to be full of communication tips that will help you build a stronger relationship with the one you love. And we didn’t forget the kids. There’s a toy giveaway in Kid’s Church at 10 a.m. for ages 5-12.”
For details, call 409-935-1606.
Update: China has not been welcoming to having Bible translations spread among its own peoples, but as an export, it loves the Bible.
China is the largest publisher of Bibles in English and other languages. This might have put it at odds with the pending Trump tariff situation, but Christianity Today magazine reported that this has changed.
“The Good Book got good news from the Trump administration today: America’s Bibles—most of which are printed in China and imported to the United States—are now exempt from the burgeoning trade war between the two nations,” the periodical noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.