The Bower family arrived to a warm welcome at West Isle Presbyterian but also to several hurricane near misses and the start of the pandemic. Pictured are Elise Bower, Krista Bower, Roman Bower, the Rev. Chris Bower and Graeme Bower.
The Bower family arrived to a warm welcome at West Isle Presbyterian but also to several hurricane near misses and the start of the pandemic. Pictured are Elise Bower, Krista Bower, Roman Bower, the Rev. Chris Bower and Graeme Bower.
COURTESY
Galveston’s West Isle Presbyterian Church is part of the relatively new ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians denomination, which formed in 2010 out of the larger Presbyterian Church USA.
COURTESY
Passing the torch: The Rev. Bob Bullock and his wife, Beth, who led West Isle Presbyterian for many years, welcome new pastor the Rev. Chris Bower and his wife, Krista.
COURTESY
Beth Bullock is pictured with her husband, the Rev. Bob Bullock, longtime pastor of Galveston's West Isle Presbyterian, and its new pastor, the Rev. Chris Bower.
Coming into a new job can often involve a learning curve, adapting to a new place and different personalities, but as Coleta Weathersbee describes it, her new pastor, the Rev. Chris Bower has had it harder than most.
“In his short time here, Pastor Bower has experienced the effects of three hurricanes and a 14-day quarantine,” she told Our Faith. “In spite of these obstacles, he has brought new life to the church through his teaching, praise music and new ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.