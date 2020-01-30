Last week, the Doomsday Clock was moved to 100 seconds to midnight. Created by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists in 1947 following World War II and the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the hypothetical clock measures how close the scientists estimate the human race is to global catastrophe and potential annihilation. Across the years the “clock” has varied from 17 minutes to midnight to two minutes. Its original setting was seven minutes to midnight and has been adjusted backward and forward 23 times. This is the first time it has been moved closer than two minutes to midnight.
The scientists cited three primary reasons for moving the clock to one minute and 40 seconds to midnight: 1. The rising threat of a nuclear blunder (collapse of the Iran nuclear agreement, reemergence of North Korean threats, buildup of nuclear weapons in Russia, China and the U.S.); 2. climate change; and 3. disinformation.
