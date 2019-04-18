La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center will shower kids with some 15,000 Easter eggs at 11 a.m. Saturday at 601 Delany Road. Some eggs will be earthbound to find and others will be dropped from a hovering helicopter.
“We have separate hunt zones for children’s ages and the event is free and open to the community,” said Catherine Rudolph, executive pastor. “Every family is looking for a place to hunt Easter eggs and you’re invited. The eggs will be stuffed with candy and so will your child’s Easter basket. We can’t wait to see you there.”
For details, call 409-935-1606.
Galveston’s Moody Methodist Church will present their Chancel Choir in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at 2803 53rd St.
“We will present the ‘Seven Last Words,’ a set of texts that have their origins in the Bible and are often referenced in liturgical services during Holy Week,” said Kim Colombo, who is the director of membership and communications here. “It exposes a gamut of emotions, experienced during the Passion, in a way that distills the most poignant moments of the human condition. Musical settings of it exist as far back as the sixteenth century.”
For details, call 409-744-4526.
Hitchcock’s Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a Community Good Friday service at 5 p.m. Friday at 6403 James Drive and a church picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St.
“Come and experience God’s endless love for man throughout the scriptures and through drama, music, songs, dance and instrumental selections on Good Friday,” said Tillie Henson, program chairperson. “Man’s sin separated him from God and death was the result. A redeemer was needed to pay the ultimate sacrifice of death on the cross. The good news is that Jesus, the redeemer, conquered death with a victorious resurrection. That is the message of hope that will be presented to our audience.”
For details, call 409-502-7772.
Update: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo suffered a mild stroke a few weeks ago. JoAnn Zuniga, who runs communications for the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, writes us to assure the faithful that he is continuing to recover and has resumed some of his regular schedule as of April 10.
“The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is pleased to report that Cardinal Daniel DiNardo was released on April 5 from an inpatient rehabilitation program following two weeks of therapy after suffering a mild stroke on March 15.”
“Cardinal DiNardo will continue outpatient therapy in the coming weeks as he gradually returns to his duties and remains eager to return to work.
The recovering cardinal also sent this timely note:
“The horrific fire that is engulfing the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris is shocking and saddens us all, for this particular cathedral is not only a majestic Church, it is also a world treasure. Noble in architecture and art, it has long been a symbol of the transcendent human spirit as well as our longing for God. Our hearts go out to the Archbishop and the people of Paris, and we pray for all the people of France, entrusting all to the prayers and intercession of the Mother of God.”
