Shortly after creating man and woman in His image, God issued his first commandments. “And God blessed them and God said unto them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth’” (Genesis 1:28 KJV). We have done well regarding the first: by most estimates global population topped 7.7 billion this year. But we are failing miserably at the second. Smog often obscures the mountains near Denver. The air is frequently unbreathable in Beijing. Evidence for global warming continues to mount.
On Friday last week thousands of youth world-wide skipped school and went to the streets to protest climate change. Australia led the way with protestors of all ages urging their country to take major steps to curtail greenhouse emissions. Thousands of youth marched past number 10 Downing Street in London. More than 500 events were planned in Germany, including a mass demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Across the United States students skipped school to demonstrate in all 50 states. The largest was held in New York, led by 15-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg.
