It is mid-August and already many students are back in school, excitedly finding their desks, making new friends, opening new books. Most teachers have been back at work for a week or more getting ready for the students who are assigned to their care.
My wife retired as a schoolteacher more than 10 years ago. After earning a master’s in early childhood education, her career took her to kindergarten, third grade and secondary education in the inner city, metro and rural areas, in Texas and Minnesota. She concluded her teaching career by teaching a dropout prevention program for pregnant and parenting teens. Her goal in her final assignment was to help her students have a healthy pregnancy, a healthy birth, learn to be a parent, stay in school, and create a future for themselves and their child. On her best year, her students achieved a 98 percent graduation rate.
