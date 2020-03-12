One pint of blood can save up to three lives, so those of all faiths and no faiths are encouraged to donate. The next congregation in view will be Dickinson’s Shrine of The True Cross Catholic Church, where a donor coach will be parked in the rear lot from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 22 at 300 FM 517 E.

For details or to preregister (not required, but recommended), visit www.giveblood.org or call 409-948-8448.

Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

