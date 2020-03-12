The Blood Center’s modified RV parked outside Friendswood’s Trinity Fellowship in October. The center would like more congregations to sign up for such drives to meet the growing needs of Galveston County.
Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church on 23rd Street will be the site for Gethsemane Baptist Church’s fourth annual women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
One pint of blood can save up to three lives, so those of all faiths and no faiths are encouraged to donate. The next congregation in view will be Dickinson’s Shrine of The True Cross Catholic Church, where a donor coach will be parked in the rear lot from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 22 at 300 FM 517 E.
For details or to preregister (not required, but recommended), visit www.giveblood.org or call 409-948-8448.
