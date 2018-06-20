A casual search of the Bible reveals the word prison shows up almost 80 times. Many of these citations are not personally applicable, such as the suggestion in the Book of Acts 22:4, that Saul put more believers in prison than anyone else before he became St. Paul. Still, some of the remaining ones are considered directly relevant in our day. Hebrews 13:3, for instance, says, “Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.”
While a ministry to jails or prisons may never enjoy the popular participation of more visible ministries, Heather Dutton of League City’s Magnolia Creek Baptist Church, explains why this option could be worth considering for your congregation.
“I remember one of the first times I was preaching at the prison,” she said. “It was about half way through my message, and I looked up and one woman had tears streaming down her face. I was telling them that, through Jesus, they are God's beautiful treasure; His poem, based on Ephesians 2:10. It's one of the greatest blessings of my life to remind women who they are at their lowest point in life and that God still sees them and loves them. It's very hard for them to receive this truth.”
Her catalyst was contact with Less Than the Least Ministries, more about that below. It’s led to a 20-member team of church women from our area reaching out to perhaps 1,100 inmates over the last year and a half the group has been serving those behind bars.
It begins with a half-day’s training. Church visitors are then cleared by the state to spend one weekend a month offering prayer, preaching and song at a local prison. Lindsey Diaz, a staffer at Houston’s White Oak Church picks up our narrative.
“The Saturdays we go to the jail, our team arrives an hour early, and we facilitate a two-hour service,” she said. “We sing, we give our personal testimonies, we share a message and most importantly, we pray. The last half-hour is an altar call that could go on forever. The time commitment for prison ministry is small, but being on this team has impacted my heart and mind more than any other place I lead music and I lead several times a week at my church, recovery meetings, concert venues, etc. It's my absolute favorite place to lead worship.”
Of course, St. Paul became a frequent inmate himself once he turned from imprisoning Christians to founding churches. His letters reveal the gratitude he has for even small favors such as a cloak or scroll while he was in Roman custody.
We’ll give Diaz the last word this week. What she adds will probably surprise you.
“This is my favorite ministry,” she told Our Faith. “There is a job for every personality type, every woman. No matter your testimony, there is a place for you. And you are needed. The women in jail need to be reminded of the hope of Jesus, they need people to pray with, they need to know they are loved, they need to hear our stories. I have been sober 5 1/2 years and that’s brings the biggest round of applause I get at Plane State Jail. They celebrate me, and I celebrate them. These women are brave. They know Christ in a way that others on the outside may never experience. Once you get past the guards and into the chapel, we are all just women at the feet of Jesus.”
For details, email David Gunter, director of Less Than the Least Ministries, at holyroller41255@yahoo.com.
Next week in Our Faith: In the run up to the Fourth of July, we’ll offer five things the Colonial church did that might surprise you.
