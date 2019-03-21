As the Rev. Jervie Windom explains to the inaugural audience at the initial service of Resonate Church, it all began a long, long time ago with his grandmother’s prayers.
As she prayed, it seems, a tree grew by a nearby river. The tree prospered. But, her grandson, Windom, encountered life-threatening doubts. One day as she prayed, a strong storm destroyed the tree, casting it into the roiling stream below.
“My grandmother would use any reason, even just giving me a piece of pie, to pray for me,” Windom said. “It really impacted my life, though at the time it was a bit aggravating.”
So, as the troubled Windom tried to end his young life by drowning, he was saved by the upper branches of that fallen oak. It simply refused to let him disappear into the depths, holding him painfully, just above the waters.
“When I went to college I got so depressed I tried to harm myself,” he preached. “I decided to jump from a bridge. I don’t swim. But I did not know about that tree which lay just underneath the surface. Someone walking along the river bank saw me stuck there and came and got me.”
Windom believes that God, listening to his grandmother’s intercessions, triggered the storm, the passerby and the elements in order to save him, setting him aside for the ministry he’s now leading as pastor of this, Texas City’s new church. Resonate is part of the American Wesleyan movement. It’s Methodist, but distinct from the better-known and much larger United Methodist Church. Resonate is currently meeting on Sundays in the fellowship hall of Texas City’s St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N.
“We are excited to plant our ministry in Texas City,” Windom added. “As a new, multi-ethnic church in Galveston County, God has called us to serve this growing community by sharing the gospel, building relationships and tackling projects alongside our community partners. We believe that building strong relationships and serving our community are authentic expressions of God’s love and often a catalyst of God’s transformative work.”
Andrew and Julia Wainscott attended Resonate’s launch. They said that they were looking for a local church after moving here from Virginia.
“We were looking for any kind of connection from our old church,” she said. “What’s different about Resonate is that they want to be the community. They care about people who are hurting, not once in a while, but all the time.”
Julia, though new, has already taken up fixing the Sunday morning fresh popcorn. Everyone in the congregation is expected to pitch in, the staff noted.
“I’m excited to be here, to love on the people and see how we fit in,” said Mia Pritchett who leads the singing. “We want to help people restart and to address their needs.”
The songs Pritchett presents from behind her electronic keyboard are quieter and more contemplative than those of many church plants. The latter often tend toward boisterous praise bands backed up by powerful amplifiers and enthusiastic drumming. The feel this Sunday is more organic and acoustic.
“We’re about connecting, growing, serving and going,” said Resonate’s executive pastor Joshua B. Pritchett. “I’m going to say it ten thousand times. We’re all about the community. We believe that God brought us all to change the community for the better.”
Next week in Our Faith: Meet the local Lutheran comfort dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.