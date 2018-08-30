Editor’s note: This is the second of three columns on our post-Hurricane Harvey update series on faith-based schools in Galveston County.
La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center is one of the largest and most high-profile houses of worship in our area. Perhaps, a bit less well-known is its school, Abundant Life Christian School which serves pre-K3 through 12th grade. It’s co-resident, the Abundant Life Academy, a state-licensed Early Learning Center, has classes for children in the 1- to 4-year-old range.
Our guide is the Rev. Cindy Hallam, who serves as superintendent of the school.
“Our motto is, “Learn, Grow and Dream,” Hallam said. “Dreaming is the creation of a child’s future. We provide a place of acceptance and a safe, nurturing environment.”
Like most faith-based schools here, ALCS offers a low teacher-to-student ratio.
“Class size helps our teachers focus their attention on each individual child,” she added. “With this personalized instruction, children excel and develop a love for learning. We all face challenges in life, but, at ALCS, we do our best to help students set aside those challenges for the day and concentrate on a new learning adventure. Our engaging, age-appropriate lessons create a fun experience in the classroom that children actually remember.”
For details on ALCS, call 409-935-8773.
•••
Not far away is Santa Fe’s Arcadia First Baptist Christian School. It is the youngest of the bunch, having begun in 2012 with just 18 students. This year, the campus will host 170 kindergarten through 12th-grade learners and plans to graduate its first high school senior class during this school year.
Katy Wheeler, whose portfolio at Arcadia includes information technologies, fundraising and communications, is our host.
“Our elementary students participate in fine arts, physical education, technology — including coding and robotics for second through fifth grades — and a weekly chapel service,” Wheeler said. “Our junior high school students are involved in classical education courses such as Greek myths and Latin as well as extracurricular electives including choir, band, sports and physical education.”
The school has a new administrative head for 2018-19; namely, Reginald Crosby.
“What a great joy it is for us to seek to present Jesus Christ to students so that they may be drawn to him through ministry, discipleship and education and to encourage them through fellowship in Christ,” Crosby said in a public statement.
Some smaller private schools don’t offer the array of sports options available to public-school students, but Arcadia has its own athletic director and a varied program, Wheeler said.
“This year, junior high and high school students can choose from cheerleading, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, track, cross country, golf and softball,” she said. “High school students have similar options. We’re hoping to add football, high school baseball and co-ed soccer in the future.”
For details on Arcadia, call 409-925-2825, Ext. 2.
•••
Our last stop this week is at Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal School. There, Chloe Knauer, the director of advancement and admissions, talked about the changes after Hurricane Harvey hit.
“As with all lasting institutions in Galveston, Trinity has been impacted by hurricanes, and we collectively pray this time each year that our community will be spared,” Knauer said. “In 2008, an estimated 80 percent of all structures in Galveston were flooded, including our classrooms. Thanks to insurance, FEMA assistance and the generosity from people all over the country, we were able to re-open just one month later and have continued to grow and thrive.”
At 65, Trinity is among the oldest continually operating schools of its kind in our area. It currently enrolls students from pre-K through the eighth grade.
“On the anniversary of Harvey, our community took a moment to reflect on the destructive wake that storm left and to pray for the people who are still unable to return to their homes a year later,” Knauer said. “In the past year, we have improved the drainage on our school grounds and installed new security cameras so that our students have resumed their learning in a safe and secure environment, ready to meet the opportunities and adventures that this new school year presents.”
For details on Trinity, call 409-765-9391.
Next week in Our Faith: Tune in for the third and final installment on what’s new at faith-based schools in Galveston County.
