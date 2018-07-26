You’ve seen listings for free food and clothing giveaways as well as other services from the Rev. Edward Lawson of Galveston’s Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition. The group is still offering distributions on most weeks, but Lawson has also put out a funding appeal to the public.
“We are supporting the Streetscape Street Ministry, which offers nutritional meals three times daily, seven days a week and which is experiencing difficulties,” Lawson said. “So, we’re seeking companies and organizations to help.”
For details or donations, call 409-497-2133.
•••
La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center will feature the Rev. Steve Hage at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday at 601 Delany Road.
“Join us for a fantastic Sunday experience,” said the Rev. Catherine Rudolph, the executive pastor. “Steve is a dynamic speaker from Southern California who will have you laughing and understanding the Bible in a fresh new way.”
As for Hage himself, he recently tweeted, “An encouraging word in a difficult time is worth more than an hour of praise after a success. Bear one another’s burdens. Be close in storms.”
For details, call 409-935-1606.
•••
The Welcome Center will have its third annual gala at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
“Wiz Kidz is a four-week summer program that aims to bridge the gap in loss of learning during the summer months by providing lower socio-economic students with academic instruction in the areas of math, science and reading,” said Cassandra D. MKwanazi, president of Welcome. “It will train students in success strategies to bolster their self-confidence, improve their peer relationships and help them become creators of their own success through positive self-affirmations and hands-on application. We’ll also have field trips and demonstrations presented by career professionals. Join us in investing in people and promoting community.”
Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit the WIZ KIDZ Academic Summer Camp 2019.
For details or tickets, call 409-916-1200.
•••
Update: This week’s Our Faith column mentions a survey in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion about autistic kids. Here are its takeaway assertions:
• The odds of children with autism spectrum disorder never attending services were 1.84 times higher than for children without a chronic health condition.
• The odds of children with depression and anxiety never attending services were 1.73 times greater.
• The odds of those with a conduct disorder or oppositional defiant disorder never attending were 1.48 times greater.
• The odds of children with a developmental delay or a learning disability never attending were 1.36 times higher.
• The odds of children with ADD/ADHD never attending were 1.19 times higher.
Does your congregation have special programs in place for those with special needs? If so, please share your success with us so that we can encourage other fellowships in this space.
