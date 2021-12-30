Volunteering can be a rewarding resolution. Here, Tad Lewis, left, a senior executive with McCarthy Building Companies, oversees construction and renovations on a Galveston Urban Ministries affordable housing project. Demon Williams, right, is a GUM employee learning construction and mechanical repair.
The Rev. Vince Antonucci, teaching pastor at Verve Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, suggests nearness to God, reading your Bible consistently, praying more and volunteering are worthy New Year’s resolutions, among other goals.
You won’t find the phrase “New Year’s resolutions” in the Jewish or Christian scriptures, but you will see a pervasive pattern of vows, oaths and covenants in its place.
Consider the words of then-future patriarch in Genesis, “Then Jacob made a vow, saying, “If God will be with me and will keep me in this way that I go, and will give me bread to eat and clothing to wear, so that I come again to my father’s house in peace, then the Lord shall be my God,” (Genesis 28:20).
