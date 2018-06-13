Not long after Hurricane Harvey’s waters receded, the Rev. Leanna Brewer, a pastor from Burleson, drove around our island looking to deliver a load of diapers and food to someone in need. What she found was a large man standing just outside a building. In front of the man was a table. In front of the table was a long line of kids waiting for something to eat.
The man she saw was the Rev. Frank Allen, a former NFL player (New Orleans Saints, wide receiver) and the founder of A Cry for Salvation Church, 902 33rd St., in Galveston.
“He said he would be blessed to have anything,” Brewer told Our Faith. “This was the beginning of a deep friendship of truly getting to know the heart of Pastor Frank and his wife Pastor Tiffany. He feeds over 700 kids a week right there on the sidewalk in front of his church. He is the most selfless man I have met. He buys the kids food out of his own pocket every single day.”
Allen never knew that his simple offer of food would be the magnet it has become for his ministry, but each summer when the free school breakfasts and lunches stop, he steps in.
“I remember when we first started feeding the kids — about 25 of them at first,” Allen said. “They would come and you could see in there eyes that they were so thankful for the food. One day, about three weeks into the program, a local store owner stopped by to tell me that ever since we started feeding the kids, they have stopped shoplifting in his store. Many of them were just hungry and he knew it. He said 'I just had to stop by and tell you guys thank you for what you are doing.'”
But, though the church's work has been successful, it hasn't always been easy.
“After the first year things got really tough,” he recalled. “We were trying to feed 150 kids, five days a week. My wife, Tiffany, and I had very little money because the church didn't have the resources to do what we were doing. One day, we had to make the decision to feed the kids or pay our personal rent at our apartment. My wife looked at me and said let's feed the kids. I just thought wow I got a crazy wife, but the next week the Lord had two women in our church, Angelina Wells and Tyrnn Smiley, adopt days that they would feed. Now, over 100,800 meals have been served in our community.”
Burleson’s Rev. Troy Brewer manages the food bank there. He said the reason for the Allens’ success may not be obvious. In fact, it could be considered a bit counterintuitive.
“What’s amazing is that Pastor Allen does not ask the kids any questions or hold them accountable for anything that they receive — that’s Jesus,” Brewer said. “Jesus didn’t ask the people he fed or healed if they were deserving? He fed the hungry no questions asked, no strings attached. That's Pastor Frank. He's a perfect picture of the love of God.”
So, this small corner on 33rd Street in Galveston has become a place of food, hope and love, especially during the triple-digit temperatures each summer.
What else does the church need to keep this outreach going? Allen doesn’t have a list, but has been known to accept swim fins, sand buckets, goggles and other summer specials in addition to the need for meals and snacks for his hungry charges.
“We can put a stop to hate in a child's mind by showing that we care,” Allen said. “Through feeding and mentoring, after-school tutoring programs and more we can meet their needs.”
The ministry has also launched a community grocery store which is designed for local children to bring home food after they eat lunch at the church. The store has helped around 2500 families so far.
To donate, volunteer or for details, call 803-497-8253.
Next week in Our Faith: A quiet local ministry reaches out to female inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.