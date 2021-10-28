You probably have seen representations of a boy’s bar mitzvah in the movies. In your mind’s eye, you may picture a somewhat shaky, 13-year-old boy standing at the lectern before a congregation of this family, friends and peers reading slowly in practiced Hebrew as smiles blossom around the room.

For at that time, the boy becomes a “son of the commandment,” a man in terms of counting the quorum needed for Sabbath services.

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription