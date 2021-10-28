Allan and Ronnie Graber take part in at the latter’s second bar mitzvah at Galveston’s Congregation Beth Jacob. The relatively new tradition lets an 83-year old man repeat the ritual in a moving ceremony.
Allan and Ronnie Graber take part in at the latter’s second bar mitzvah at Galveston’s Congregation Beth Jacob. The relatively new tradition lets an 83-year old man repeat the ritual in a moving ceremony.
COURTESY
Charna and Ronnie Graber celebrate Ronnie’s second bar mitzvah service recently held at Galveston’s Congregation Beth Jacob.
COURTESY
Miriam and Allan Graber helped Allan’s brother Ronnie celebrate his second bar mitzvah at Congregation Beth Jacob recently.
You probably have seen representations of a boy’s bar mitzvah in the movies. In your mind’s eye, you may picture a somewhat shaky, 13-year-old boy standing at the lectern before a congregation of this family, friends and peers reading slowly in practiced Hebrew as smiles blossom around the room.
For at that time, the boy becomes a “son of the commandment,” a man in terms of counting the quorum needed for Sabbath services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.