Most folks probably don’t know how to make a device to safely filter water, but La Marque’s Family Unity Baptist Church is holding an enrichment seminar and workshop which can fix that. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1221 Cedar Drive.
“Are you tired from all your summer activities?” asked Patricia Mikel, communications coordinator for this event. “Did getting your children kindergarten through college back in school take away all your steam? Take some time for yourself to be enlightened, encouraged, and uplifted. Here you can learn to make a water filter or your own soap—enjoy a cup of coffee and a pastry.”
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Attendees can purchase the filter materials for $25.
For reservations or details, call 281-615-1400 or email pfmikel52@gmail.com.
One year short of a century: La Marque’s McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will hold its 99th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby with guest speaker the Rev. Homer Williams.
Next year, Our Faith plans to feature a 100-year special on this pioneering congregation.
For details, call 409-935-5797.
The Houston Responds organization hopes to tap community and church resources which remained unaffected by Hurricane Harvey to help here. To that end, they are encouraging Galveston County church and para-church leaders to attend a Church Disaster Response Summit from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay St. in Houston.
“With over 100,000 families still in need of housing repairs in the Greater Houston area and over 2,000 in Galveston County alone, the need for church engagement in the long-term Harvey recovery effort is becoming far more evident,” Duane Theriot communications director for this umbrella organization told Faith Focus. “We are mobilizing strategic coalitions of churches and nonprofits to help Hurricane Harvey victims so this summit is an ideal opportunity for church leaders to collaborate and learn from other organizations like Galveston County Recovers and be inspired to engage in helping to restore their communities.”
Tickets are $15-25 before Oct. 1 and will rise $5 after that date.
For details or registration, visit www.HoustonResponds.org/Summit.
Texas City’s Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Joel Clay, with a banquet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Galveston’s Sea Star Base, 7509 Broadway St.
“Pastor Clay is so faithful, loyal, and dedicated,” said Angela Brooks, who is coordinating the event. “He is truly a man of God who allows the Holy Spirit to lead him. Please come out and join us in celebrating the man of God for his loyalty to the community.”
For details or tickets, call 409-739-5104 or 409-599-8756.
Update: Church leaders often worry that changes in music, formats and more might run off valued parishioners, but in a Christianity Today article, Bob Smietana reports that churchgoers are much more concerned about main courses of theology and doctrine than their side dishes. “Most churchgoers will put up with a change in music style or a different preacher,” Smietana wrote. “But don’t mess with a church’s beliefs or there may be an exodus, according to a new study from Nashville-based LifeWay Research. Mess with the music and people may grumble. Mess with theology and they’re out the door.”
Your mileage might vary.
