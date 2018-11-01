The annual Community Thanksgiving Feast in Texas City needs a few good turkeys, said coordinator Barbara White.
“We’ll be collecting 12-14 pound turkeys from Nov. 5-9 for the feast which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 22 with both events at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 9th Ave. N. Coats and jackets as well as dinners will be given away free of charge, so don’t eat by yourself for Thanksgiving. Instead, for good food and fellowship, come and join us for our 23rd year.”
For free pick-up of donated turkeys, please call 409-739-2268.
Texas City’s The Connection will hold its third annual Family Festival honoring veterans from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. The event will include free food, craft booths, games and activities including an open-mic talent competition with all proceeds going to benefit Camp Hope, a post-traumatic stress disorder treatment facility.
“When was the last time you had a great time, and helped honor veterans?,” asked the Rev. Tim Franklin, pastor of The Connection. This is about celebrating faith, community and our veterans. Don’t miss it or you’ll regret it.”
Faith Focus reached Franklin as he motored back from South Carolina after delivering a load of relief supplies for hurricane victims there, but he’ll be at the festivities on Veteran’s Day.
For details, call 409-933-4820 or email info@theconnectiontc.com.
Nassau Bay Baptist Church will celebrate a quarter-century of service for their senior pastor, the Rev. David Fannin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston.
The church noted that in addition to his pastoral work, Fannin is also involved with mission efforts in the African nation of Kenya and with the Foreign Service Fellowship, an organization which ministers to the United Nations and Baptist organizations on the local, state and national levels.
“Dr. Fannin has a heart for showing the importance of family in the church body’s walk with Christ,” said church member Dana Rust. “He supports the functions of the church with a vigor that relates to our spiritual growth and he is an accomplished wordsmith. That comes out in his sermons and poems he creates for various church events.”
Fellow member Kitty Millard agreed.
“It has been such a joy during the past 25 years, Sunday after Sunday, to receive a word from God delivered by Dr. Fannin presented in a very understandable way.”
For details, call 281-333-3844 or visit www.nbbchurch.org.
Look back: We’ve long been a pleasant mix of ethnicities and cultures here. The earliest congregations here held services in English, Spanish, Swedish, German and more. Today, Asian languages, Arabic and Hindi have been added.
Still, you may be surprised to learn that when the Republic of Texas published its national constitution in 1836, it was mandated that copies be printed in English, Spanish and Bohemian, or ersatz Czech.
