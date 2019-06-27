Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple will present a Spring Praise event at 6 p.m. Saturday at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Joseph Carter and The Boyz, from New Orleans, will be their featured guests.
“They have been a group for a little over a year,” said Mary Earls, who organizes these events with her husband Melvin. “Pastor Carter has been pastoring for 22 years and traveled to France, Italy and Germany. His two sons, who sing with him, have been singing all their lives.”
For details, call 409-682-1182 or 409-621-6736.
The nonprofit organization The Gospel For Every Person will present, “The Call” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Alamo Room for the Nessler Center, 2010 5th Ave. N. in Texas City with featured singer and speaker Brandi Toatley.
“Our single goal is reaching the local community with the life-changing message of faith in Jesus Christ through live worship,” Toatley told Faith Focus. “People’s hearts will be opened through inspirational and worship music and in between songs, the message of God’s love will be shared, and as a result the glory of God will fill the room.”
Admission is free, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and children are welcome.
The event will recur at 7 p.m. July 12 and 26 as well as Aug. 9 at the same venue.
Registration is recommended at tgfep.org.
For details, call 443-800-8079 or email info2tgfep@gmail.com.
Trending: David Briggs writing for the Association of Religion Data Archives suggests that media headlines about the increasing number of religiously-unaffiliated “Nones” isn’t the entire story.
“The researchers find that the numbers of Christian adherents among twenty-somethings are larger than the population of the state of Texas (at 26.5 million),” Briggs wrote this week. “Roughly six out of 10 American twenty-somethings affiliate with Catholic and Protestant traditions, while three out of 10 do not affiliate with a religion.”
The still-religious-though-young trend was even more pronounced among those from more conservative churches.
“Evangelicals are clearly the outliers here; 47 percent are active, 50 percent are nominal, and only 3 percent are estranged,” he wrote.
Last word: The Religion News Service would like you to meet a Catholic nun who can toss a challenging changeup to confuse batters, even those in Major League ball.
“Sister Mary Jo Sobieck might be the only Catholic sister to have both her own bobble-head and Topps baseball card,” writes Emily McFarlan Miller for RNS. “‘The sister, who teaches theology at the school, was asked to throw the pitch at a White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game because she is energetic, always smiling and often wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey,’ said Daniel Kozlowski, the vice president for advancement at Marian Catholic High School.
“Then she bounced the ball off her bicep — ‘A little something to get some momentum,’ she said — and threw a curve ball to White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.”
