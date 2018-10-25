The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate 52 years with anniversary events at 7 p.m. Saturday at Texas City’s Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
“The Voices of the Mainland Gulf Coast Spiritual Singers and Charity Organization, Inc. is a 501c3 charity,” said Melvin D Hudnall, Sr., its business manager. “You will be blessed this weekend. All quartet groups and choirs are welcome to come and help us celebrate. Admission is free but please feel free to bring a small toy for our toy drive for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.” The group has done more than just music. It also provides scholarships, aid to the elderly we help, assistance with rent and food to the needy.
Headliners will include the Southern Travelers of Houston, The New Chosen of Beaumont, L J & Old School of Houston and the Jerusalemaires.
For details, call 409-682-6488.
The Christian church has long had a mixed relationship with the annual, modern American observance of Halloween. A mash-up of Old World practice and the religious calendar event of All Hallows Eve, the last day in October has been at times, vilified, co-opted or rejected. Currently, there will be dozens of Trunk or Treat type Halloween alternatives at churches across our county. Far too many to include them all here. Instead, we’ll offer two of the largest as examples this week.
Up north, Friendswood’s The Harbor will hold its Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 2821 Parkwood Ave.
“Are you looking for free, safe Halloween fun for the whole family?” asked Mindy Robertson, compassion ministry administrator for the church. “Come out and join us for our fourth annual event, rain or shine. We will have a hay ride, games, a photo booth, a reptile exhibit, hot dogs, popcorn and tons of candy. We hope to see you there.”
For details, call 281-388-3500.
And, on the island, Galveston’s First Baptist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat festival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston.
“Kids, bring your parents out to all the fun,” said Lori Carnes, who helps with the church’s Sunday school program. “Costumes are welcome, but not required.”
For details, call 409-763-1840.
For 32 years, La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center has been hosting its annual November conference which brings some big names to our area for a four-day conference. This year’s Unshakeable event will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 4. with speakers such as Jesse Duplantis, Ron Carpenter and Steve and Danielle Hage.
“In shaky times families look for stability,” said the Rev. Catherine Rudolph, executive pastor of Abundant. “Sometimes that instability can be created by something as fragile as a memory. At the conference, we will empower people through God’s Word and offer opportunities for families to create memories together that bring hope for the future. Our prayer is that the weak areas of life that people can experience will become unshakeable.”
Tickets start at $150 or $250 for a couple.
For details, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.