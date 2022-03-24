The center stained-glass window at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston has been restored and has a new, clearer vented-glass covering allowing more light to shine through the window Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
A yellow, clouded covering over a stained-glass window at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston shows signs of weather damage at the top on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. As part of a restoration project at the church, the windows are being restored and new, vented glass coverings will be installed.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Contractor John McNatt explains how a damaged window sill at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston will be restored Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Galveston architect David Watson, left, and John McNatt, with McNatt Contracting, Inc., are working on a restoration project at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A worker pressure washes white paint from a southeast wall at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston on Feb. 24.
Seeing a revered, old masterwork in somewhat different dress might raise a few eyebrows, but in the eyes of professional restorers, it’s about time that Galveston’s oldest extant church building, First Presbyterian, returns to its original tint and treatment.
We’re used to seeing it in almost pure white with its famous Tiffany stained glass protected against storms by a modern barrier. But that’s not how it looked to islanders in 1889 when this first effort of our most celebrated architect was completed.
