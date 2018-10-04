In last week’s Faith Focus we mentioned that Galveston’s Redline Church has been rechristened Antioch Galveston, part of a movement of several dozen churches with a strong mission and service orientation and as part of a larger Evangelical tradition.
It turns out to be a story of kettle corn and surfing, Caribbean missions and Harvey help by this small, but growing congregation.
Stephanie Abazie, said Antioch wasn’t what she thought it would be when she signed up for one of their small groups.
“I didn’t really know what I was expecting when I moved from Houston to Galveston,” she said. “I do know that I have been met with challenge, joy and authentic community. Each week at life group, we spend time celebrating one another, worshiping Jesus and obeying His word.”
So, where does the kettle-corn come in?
“Sometimes at life group, Abazie said. “We make homemade kettle-corn as a snack. Along with its amazing taste, it reminds me that when ordinary people like you and me come together in the name of Jesus to know Him deeper and obey His words, it is a sweet and rich mix.”
Fellow member Katelyn Burch said her family prayed for guidance so they’d pick the best church for them on Galveston.
“We didn’t know a soul in Galveston and felt very isolated and like we truly were on an island,” she recalled. “Our first Sunday at Antioch really moved our hearts. We witnessed people with God’s heart to reach the nations, their community, and a passion for discipleship. We loved their hearts of worship, and felt like Jesus opened the door to this family for us.”
Leira Clinton is part of the large staff here. She said she had always felt God calling her to help, but had trouble finding practical ways to get engaged as a volunteer until she became part of this church.
“I have had a heart to serve, love and reach people,” Clinton said. “When I heard of the heart of Antioch to reach this city and nations I knew this would become my home. I love being part of a body that has the heart to love God and love people. The nations are not limited to only going overseas, the nations is even in our backyard. We have a melting pot in Galveston of people of all nations.”
It’s a service-rich fellowship by design, the Rev. Robert Lee, pastor of Antioch, explained.
“We have led the National Day of Prayer on the island for the last four years,” he said. “And we have a homeless ministry team that ministers every Saturday morning to those in need. As a church, we work collectively to help lower income families with Christmas. Plus, we have outreach through our Antioch Training School.”
His wife and co-pastor, Susanna Lee, added, “We believe the church is the hope of the world, and want to see more of Jesus in our city, our nation and the other nations. Practically, that means we are a local church with a global mission. We believe church doesn’t just happen on Sundays. In the Bible, the first church was commissioned to live in community, to worship, to share meals, to praise God together and to reach out to others. We live out this mission daily here in Galveston, in coffee shops, on soccer fields, street corners and in our Sunday morning services.”
And, you get to surf. At least that’s how James Kothmann got here.
“Soon after moving to the island, Pastor Robert invited me to go surfing with him,” Kothmann said. “Growing up in the Hill Country of Texas, you don’t get many opportunities to learn how to surf. However, Pastor Robert was more than willing to teach me. Thus began our friendship. My time at Antioch Galveston has challenged me to grow as a believer and has shown me what a healthy community can look like when you ‘love like Jesus.’”
Next week in Our Faith:
New Jerusalem Baptist, which lost almost everything to Hurricane Harvey, chooses to celebrate 120 years serving its community.
