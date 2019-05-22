Dickinson’s Faith Lutheran Church was largely submerged during Harvey, but that led their then pastor, the Rev. Deb Grant to an idea that is still running and available to you.
“Our Ark Book Pantry was started by Pastor Deb following the devastation of Harvey,” said Cats Sonnenberg, church secretary. “It is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays at 800 FM 517 E. Free books are given to those requesting them and they are available in both English and Spanish. Book donations are also most welcome.”
The preferred route for contact is the Ark’s email: pantry@faithdickinson.org.
The church’s phone number is 281-534-3569.
The There is Hope Ministry will hold its annual prayer conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at 2803 Fannin St. in La Marque on the theme, “Prayer Still Works.”
C-Ella Blevins is a missionary with Hope, which is a local non-denominational group.
“Our speaker will be the Rev. Leon W. Wilson of Hope Ministry,” she said. “Prayer is a powerful weapon. Everybody will be blessed by the messages from our five special speakers.”
For details, call 409-655-9760.
Christian churches have been big on education throughout history. Both John Calvin and Martin Luther endorsed schools, in part, so that an educated populace could read and understand the Bible.
“For it is here in the universities that the Christian youth and our nobility, with whom the future of Christendom lies, will be educated and trained,” Luther wrote.
The first colleges in colonial America, Harvard, William and Mary and Yale all had theological foundations and were set up to train ministers.
Now, a number of local churches will recognize their graduates from public, Christian and home schools. Here are two such services scheduled for this Sunday.
Texas City’s Hopewell Baptist Church will celebrate its high school and college graduates at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road.
For details, call 409-938-0173.
And, Texas City’s Rising Star Baptist Church will hold its annual graduation recognition service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. All graduates are invited.
For details, call 409-938-7460 or 832-657-9385.
Dickinson’s Christian Renewal Center will host a Bible conference from May 31 to June 2 at 1515 Hughes Road.
“Ignorance of scripture is ignorance of Christ,” according to our speaker, the international Bible scholar, Dr. John Bergsma,” said Kim Brown, the center’s director. “The ‘Covenants of Salvation History’ is a conference designed for the beginner to the advanced bible student. Dr. Bergsma has an incredible way of breaking open the bible in a profound yet easy to understand manner.”
Registration is online at www.retreatcentercrc.org.
For details, call 281-337-1312.
Update: There is much preaching today that speaks only of goodness and light, but best-selling Christian author J.P. Moreland has a new book out dealing with his depression and panic attacks.
“Finding Quiet: My Story of Overcoming Anxiety and the Practices that Brought Peace,” is available at Amazon where it is described as, “Bracing and honest, 'Finding Quiet' will validate the experiences of believers with mental illness, remind them they are not alone and provide reassurance that they can not only survive but thrive again.”
Social media has been receptive to the concept that the faithful suffer mental afflictions as well as physical ones.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.
