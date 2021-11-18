Paula Toben-Stevens, executive director of St. Vincent’s House, pictured here with the Rev. Jonathan Totty, leader of Grace Episcopal Church, is thankful for the support that schools, churches and the community have provided this year.
Paula Toben-Stevens, executive director of St. Vincent’s House, pictured here with the Rev. Jonathan Totty, leader of Grace Episcopal Church, is thankful for the support that schools, churches and the community have provided this year.
ST. VINCENT’S HOUSE/Courtesy
Eighth-graders from Trinity Episcopal School join in prayer before helping St. Vincent’s House prepare for Thanksgiving work.
We have no record of the Thanksgiving prayer offered at the Pilgrim’s first feast, but the Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts, which has reconstructed their original village, offers this 1625 version as a model.
“O Lord our God and heavenly Father, which of Thy unspeakable mercy towards us, hast provided meate and drinke for the nourishment of our weake bodies,” George Webb of London wrote. “Grant us peace to use them reverently, as from Thy hands, with thankful hearts: Let Thy blessing rest upon these Thy good creatures. Thee, good Lord, that as we doe hunger and thirst for this food of our bodies, so our soules may earnestly long after the food of eternal life, through Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.