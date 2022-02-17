A shot of the ministers training program, provided by The Heart of Texas Foundation, shows the men’s class being held in the College of Ministry Theological Library, in a new building provided by the Foundation. The men’s theological library now has over 25,000 volumes, all maintained by the students and the team of Field Ministers assigned to the College of Ministry.
Pictured is the first class of female inmates, now enrolled in The Heart of Texas Foundation College of Ministry for women. Brenna Norwood, PhD, is the director of the women’s College of Ministry, located at the Hobby Unit in Marlin. The 34 women were carefully selected from female inmates who applied from all over the Texas prison system.
Last week, we outlined the Heart of Texas Foundation’s ministry to turn prisoners into preachers, to create churches inside guarded walls and to extend education and enlightenment to a largely forgotten — and growing — “mission field” of the incarcerated.
“Our field ministers are ‘lifers,’ or inmates with extremely long sentences,” Heart of Texas founder Grove C. Norwood said. “They have studied the words and works of Jesus Christ for four years, taught by our PhD faculty. After graduation, they are transferred in teams to other men’s and women’s prisons. There are now over 200 such men serving in 41 different prisons.”
