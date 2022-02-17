Last week, we outlined the Heart of Texas Foundation’s ministry to turn prisoners into preachers, to create churches inside guarded walls and to extend education and enlightenment to a largely forgotten — and growing — “mission field” of the incarcerated.

“Our field ministers are ‘lifers,’ or inmates with extremely long sentences,” Heart of Texas founder Grove C. Norwood said. “They have studied the words and works of Jesus Christ for four years, taught by our PhD faculty. After graduation, they are transferred in teams to other men’s and women’s prisons. There are now over 200 such men serving in 41 different prisons.”

Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription