Longtime member Linda Chambers wrote to invite readers to the celebration of Hitchcock’s First Methodist Church’s 65th anniversary. Day 1 runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with Day 2 starting at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Both will be at 7127 Methodist Way in Hitchcock.
“We’re inviting everyone,” Chambers said. “We’ll have barbecue plates and more on Saturday with cake and ice cream after services on Sunday as well as a meet and greet with Pastor Mike Selzer.”
For details, call 409-986-6972.
•••
The Mission Society of Texas City’s Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 5820 FM 1765.
Mildred Watson, who serves as president of the church’s Mission Auxiliary, offered this encouragement.
“Did you stop to pray this morning?” she asked. “There will be six prayer warriors here on Saturday morning in our ‘war room’ fervently praying to our God. Come, let your request be known and be blessed.”
A $10 donation is requested.
For details, call 409-935-3819.
•••
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will meet from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 to hear from Dr. Robin Armstrong who will talk about honoring local sports.
The good doctor knows a bit about the subject. He played wide receiver for the La Marque Cougars in the 2006 state 5A championship and also ran track.
A graduate of both Texas A&M and the University of Texas Medical Branch, Armstrong will encourage sports folks of all ages during his early morning breakfast talk.
The Friendswood High School food service team is charging $5 for food at the event.
For reservations or details, call 713-408-4785.
•••
Opportunity: The Rev. Robin Reeves shared a note from Galveston County Recovers that includes a number of area churches. On the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, these will be launching points for volunteer surveyors for that nonprofit. At 9 a.m. Saturday, each church will offer breakfast, training and team formation to survey Harvey-stricken homes.
The six sites are: Dickinson’s Holy Trinity Episcopal, Texas City’s St. George’s Episcopal and St. John’s United Methodist, La Marque’s St. Michael’s Episcopal, Santa Fe’s Aldersgate United Methodist and League City’s St. Christopher Episcopal.
For details, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org.
•••
Update: For those of us called to be journalists, our stock seems to be up. A bit anyway.
“After decades of declining trust in the press, coupled with relentless rhetorical attacks on the media by President Trump, there’s finally some good news: Trust in media is up since last year, and the great majority of Americans trust their local news sources,” reported a new Poynter Media Trust Survey. It found that some 73 percent of Americans across the political spectrum have either ‘a great deal’ or at least ‘a fair amount’ of trust in their local newspapers.”
That beats the numbers for national network news (59 percent) and online-only sources (47 percent.)
And we do appreciate your confidence.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
