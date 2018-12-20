Friendswood’s Trinity Fellowship invites you to go on a traditional caroling outing at 6 p.m. on Sunday at 301 Leisure Lane with snacks and beverages afterward.
“It’s amazing how many elderly people and even families look forward to hearing a Christmas carol on their doorstep,” said the Rev. Bob Degray, pastor of Trinity. “It reminds them of the simple heart of the Christmas season. For there are lonely people in the neighborhoods who tell us that this is the high point of their Christmas season. Family and even friends may have moved far away, but the short moment of personal contact and the memory of Christmas’ past brings joy. We sing the old fashioned Christmas carols about the night in Bethlehem and joy to the world and the message of the angels which is still good news of great joy.”
For details, call 281-482-0577.
Santa Fe’s Aldersgate United Methodist Church will offer Ancient Words: A Christmas Story, at 10 a.m. on Sunday at 13217 FM 1764.
“This program, written by Debbie Escobedo-Frank and adapted by Sandra Woodlock, tells the Christmas story through arrangements of traditional carols,” said Joanna Fitzpatrick for the church. “Guest instrumentalists on the drums, clarinet, and piano will join the church’s accompanist, Jeeyoung Baek, a concert pianist. The congregation will be invited to join in many of the carols. The choir members, and I am one, are so excited and happy. The congregation will be filled with the Christmas spirit.”
For details, call 409-925-8466.
Seasonal Samples: Galveston’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For details, call 409-762-0088.
Friendswood’s The Harbor will have candlelight Christmas Eve services at 11 a.m. on Sunday and at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve at 2821 W. Parkwood Ave. Children are invited to come to church in their favorite pajamas to join in a pajama party where they will celebrate the birth of Jesus with worship, fun and snacks except at the 11 p.m. event. For details, call 281-388-3500.
Please see the listings in these pages for many, many other Christmas-related services that simply won’t fit here.
Ongoing: An additional Blue Christmas service will be offered at Galveston’s First Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 at 2415 Winnie.
“It’s a worship gathering that acknowledges that one’s losses, grief and sadness can be part of Christmas for many people,” said Robyn Bushong for First. “This quiet service serves to provide a safe place for those who have sadness in their lives.”
For details, call 409-762-8477.
Query: Will your congregation hold a Watchnight Service this year? If so, please email me so that we can highlight it. If you aren’t familiar with this tradition, learn more in next week’s Faith Focus.
