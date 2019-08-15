As each school year begins, Our Faith profiles the new, incoming heads of faith-based schools. This year, we have two: Emile Robert of Hitchcock’s Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Lynn Dietz of Dickinson’s Pine Drive Christian Academy.
Robert is coming from Houston’s St. Anne Catholic School where she taught for some 17 years.
“I’m excited about this new position and feel that God has sent me here,” she said. “I feel that Our Lord has truly sent me to a special place where the Kingdom of God can be brought into the world.”
Transitioning from a dense, downtown environment near Montrose in the big city to a more relaxed Hitchcock, might represent a shift of sorts, but Robert said she is ready for it.
“I’m an avid outdoors person who loves to spend time with my horses,” she said. “So I feel a particular connection to the rural atmosphere that surrounds this school and its community. Our school is growing, yet there is a home-like feel in which individual attention can still be given to the students.”
Her twin goals for Our Lady are increasing enrollment and developing new programs.
“The area in and around Hitchcock is seeing an explosion of development and I want to connect the school with the community’s growth. The new programs will be beneficial to the students and contribute to this Catholic school’s excellence which will promote stability and a positive presence.”
The school offers classes for pre-K3 through sixth grade at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For details, call 409-925-3224.
Up in Dickinson, Lynn Dietz, a British ex-pat, explained that she didn’t initially set out to become a local educator, much less a head of school.
“After enrolling my son at Pine Drive in pre-K and becoming part of the parent-teacher organization, I realized what an awesome job teachers did here,” she recalled. I wanted to be a part of it, so I offered my skills in administration and teaching art. I have always loved kids and being able to instill knowledge in them through Christ is amazing and fulfilling.”
New for this year will be a partnership that welcomes students with high-functioning autism and related conditions.
“We are happy to announce that Triumph Academy has joined us to become part of the ministry of Pine Drive Baptist Church,” Dietz said. “Veteran teachers Nan and Sam Credle spearhead this amazing school, which provides a nurturing environment for students with learning challenges that are not best addressed by a traditional classroom.”
Dietz is proud of a second innovation here, something called a horizontal rock wall.
“The wall is magnetic, which allows for cross-curricular activities such as spelling, sentence structure and word building, math and more,” she said. “It’s just another way to help children to become the best they can be through a loving, nurturing, academic and spiritual environment. We believe that children learn and achieve in different ways, therefore unlocking each child’s potential is paramount. Our teachers spread the Word of God to each child, through each subject, every day.”
Pine Drive offers classes from Pre-K3 through high school at 705 FM 517 E in Dickinson. For details, call 281-534-4881.
Both schools welcome donations, volunteers, new students and special speakers.
Next week in Our Faith: We’ll take a quick tour of the other Galveston County faith-based schools and their focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.