Dickinson’s New Jerusalem Baptist Church is one of the mainland’s oldest congregations. It’s also possibly the only one that initially met, seven members strong, in a stable.
The year was 1898, the same year that the old Galveston County Courthouse was completed, just two years before the historic 1900 Hurricane.
A series of pastors and hurricanes have followed over the intervening 120 years with Hurricane Harvey leaving a significant impact on New Jerusalem and its neighborhood. It might be hard to find a more memorable example of the former than Jerusalem’s current leader, the Rev. Roderick M. Cunningham.
Our Faith reached Cunningham at the M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“One of our members was an architect on this hospital,” he said. “Later, a number of church members and I visited him up here where he was being treated. My daughter is in treatment here now.”
Cunningham is a spiritual force, confronting not only cancer and Harvey, but also another pervasive menace: He has been known to preach crack dealers off the corners of local intersections.
“We base everything on the word of God, especially that we can do all things through Christ,” he said. “Our strong points, the key to us for the last 23 years I’ve been here, is our transparency. We do a lot of outreach with a caring spirit and by street preaching.”
Street preaching has a long history both in the Bible and throughout history. Famous open-air exponents included John Bunyan, George Whitefield, John Wesley and others with the most famous such sermon recorded as having been given by Peter in Acts, chapter 2. There’s even a dedicated YouTube channel for the modern practice of the art.
But when he’s home in the pulpit, Cunningham has many more traditional ministries to oversee. The official church history provides a partial list for this active congregation.
“The brotherhood and mission ministries, an education ministry which conducts tutorials and provides college scholarships,” it noted. “A marriage ministry was organized to provide guidance in the lives of married members. Several other ministries were added: Orientation for new members, singles ministry, food pantry, care group, adult praise dancers, plus ministries to the Regent Care Center, Ronald McDonald House and local prisons.”
The Revs. Walter C. Presley, Sr.; Michael C. Jefferson, Jr. and Clayton J. Barrett, Jr. have assisted Cunningham in managing all these outreach opportunities as staff minsters here.
“It’s a place where you can come and be comfortable,” Cunningham said of his church. “Here, everyone is somebody. Remember, I’m just a manager, not the CEO, so it is the Lord who is in charge.”
Still, it’s outside the walls of the modest church building that residents may most often see the reverend at work.
“I’ll never forget that one Saturday morning,” he said. “It was at a local gas station. I sat on a cement wall as guys congregated. It was like Jesus—hanging out and getting crowds. As you create congregation this normally happens: stopping drug sales and talking about the Lord on this corner. Crack dealers may tell me that they didn’t have time to listen to me, but we’re here to seek and save the lost and that has been our success.”
Less dramatically, the church is also providing services at area nursing homes each and every Sunday.
As for this Sunday’s celebration (see box), the church is reaching out to members who may be forced out by Harvey.
“We welcome former members,” Cunningham said. “There’s no place like home so we have the door open for them to come back this Sunday. There’s nothing like returning to the surroundings you grew up with or were a member at one point. It’s fellowship, love and celebration.”
Long-time member Mildred Dickey is helping with the celebration planning. She said that previous disasters had destroyed all their historic mementos and photos from the church’s long history.
“There’s nothing left of all that now,” she said.
But the church has mostly recovered from Hurricane Harvey and remains hopeful for the future.
Next week in Our Faith: If your body is a temple, there’s a new place in Friendswood that is offering temple tune-ups in a faith-friendly atmosphere.
