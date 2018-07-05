A gala reception for HERStory quilts will begin at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Nasa Parkway. Later, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13-14, there will be workshops where average and experienced quilters can learn how to create intricate designs such as those featured in the exhibit.
“The HERStory Quilts: A Celebration of Strong Women are on display here through Sept. 5,” said organizer Diane Kane. “You will be amazed and inspired by the artistry of the 52 artists represented. This will be a grand event — a reason to bring family and neighbors for an evening of entertainment. Musical ensembles from the Galveston Community Band will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Artist Susanne Jones and representative fabric artists, will present a show and tell of the techniques used to produce these marvelous quilts and answer questions from the audience. Books with the quilts from HERStory and FlyMeToTheMoon (last year’s show) will be available for purchase and signing at $30 each.”
The cost for the separate, six-hour workshop will be $20. Visit the WPC Visual Arts website for the supplies list, registration form and more information: www.websterpresby.org/visualarts
For details, call 281-332-1251.
•••
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast is not known as a controversial venue, but their meeting at 7:10 a.m. July 21 at the Friendswood Church of Christ, 2051 FM 528 W., will host a speaker who has consistently challenged the current scientific orthodoxy on the politically sensitive topic of manmade global warming.
Hal Doiron, a former NASA Johnson Space Center engineering manager, will share his views on climate change with those gathered for the coffee and breakfast.
The retired expert, who holds a PhD, has been looking into this problem for some time.
“Doiron organized the Right Climate Stuff (TRCS) Research Team of NASA Apollo Program veterans, in an independent, objective review of the global warming issue,” according to his news release. “The TRCS team concluded that unrestricted use of fossil fuels is not a current serious driver of climate change.”
There’s a suggested donation of $5 to cover the cost of breakfast.
For reservations or details, call 713-408-4785.
•••
Your help here: A future Our Faith will look at the response of local congregations to ongoing and crisis mental health needs among their members. Does you congregation offer such services? If so, let us know by email.
Update: The tongue-in-cheek website known as the Babylon Bee recently offered to name new churches with their church name generating app. Now, they’ve extended the concept to their free sermon generator. It not only provides a catchy title, but also the traditional three bullet points for the homily. It’s available with a quick search.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
