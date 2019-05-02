New Vision Baptist church will hold its 8th annual Christ and Crawfish Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at La Marque’s Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. with pre-sale plates at $8 for a crawfish or a fish plate. They are using a new online system for sales called, Cash App, code $holmes1920.
“This is one of the premier events of our church,” said the Rev. C.L. Yancy, Sr. its pastor. “In all 8 years of our existence, we have held this event. It is a fundraiser for us, but more importantly, it’s a time we can share Christ while enjoying fellowship and great food. You never know who will receive Christ over a few pounds of crawfish.”
For details, call 832-340-0107.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will present, “Requiem for the Living,” with a full orchestra. It will be a free concert honoring those who were impacted by Harvey and those that reached out to help. The event will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Dickinson’s First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 Road W.
“Our refrain as a community of singers, and as friends and neighbors is not to shake the past of extraordinarily painful remembrances but to ride the tempest with you as together we seek a brighter tomorrow,” said Milton Pullen, artistic director of the chorus. “And so with one voice to all who may hear, we say, ‘There – is – Hope.’”
The church can be reached at 281-534-3511.
Texas City’s Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian Church will hold a treasure hunt for children from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 11 at 2021 29th St. N.
“Kids will have a great time uncovering biblical clues to find the treasure and win prizes at this free event,” said Larry Edrozo, team trivia leader for the church. “Our outreach committee puts on a semiannual Trivia Challenge, the proceeds from which sponsors youth outreach programs. This year, we are presenting a scavenger hunt that takes scripture verses and uses them to provide clues to hunt for treasure. The end result is the kids get familiar with the Bible in a fun and exciting way.”
Participants must be able to read, and lunch will be provided.
For details or registration, call 409-945-2931 or email presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net.
Galveston’s First Lutheran Church will host its annual FeedGalveston event from noon to 4 p.m. on May 11 at its Lyceum building, 2401 Winnie St.
“This is First’s way to engage with the community and the Galveston County Food Bank,” said organizer Noel Spencer. “We will help fulfill Jesus’ message that we should care for those less fortunate, including the hungry. Here in Galveston County, there are over 60,000 people who are considered food insecure. Over the past three years, we have packaged over 300,000 servings of nutritious food for those neighbors at these annual efforts. We invite individuals and civic groups to join us.”
For details or to volunteer, call 713-516-1561, visit www.feedgalveston.org or email info@feedgalveston.org.
Update: CNN reported a note that would have once been considered shocking, but now seems all but mundane.
“For the first time ‘No Religion’ has topped a survey of Americans’ religious identity, according to a new analysis by a political scientist,” the network stated. “The non-religious edged out Catholics and evangelicals in the long-running General Social Survey. Ryan Burge, a political scientist at Eastern Illinois University and a Baptist pastor, found that 23.1% of Americans now claim no religion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.