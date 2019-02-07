The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be held on March 1 and March 2 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster.
“We are earnestly seeking the Lord regarding the current climate of animosity, polarization and division in our nation,” said Martha Middlebrook, vice president of finance for the group. “Racial and ethnic discrimination and the ‘Me Too’ movement are two critical hot button issues in our society today. The Bible describes the spiritual battle we are in, our battle gear and battle instructions. We are instructed that although we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. The Lord calls us to a higher standard to do what is right in his sight. Please join us and let’s make a difference here.”
Early-bird registration is $20 by Feb. 15.
For details, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Rev. Jonathan Smith of Friendswood’s First Baptist Church will address the Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast which will begin at 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at the Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive.
“I will be speaking on the subject, ‘We need each other,’” Smith told Faith Focus. “Life was never meant to be lived alone. Not only do human beings need each other, but our communities need each other.”
There’s a suggested breakfast donation of $5.
For details or reservations, call 713-408-4785.
Texas City’s Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate seven years with the Rev. A.W. Berry II and his wife, Krystal G. Berry in a series of services at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at 7420 FM 1765 with various visiting pastors presiding.
“Our members invite the community to this appreciation celebration,” said Catherine Crawford, president of the ushers here. “Pastor Berry has been doing a great work in the Lord’s name. Under his compelling guidance our church membership has grown exponentially resulting in us now having two Sunday services. He has guided us to pay off the mortgage, to add additional parking and to complete renovations on the fellowship hall. We look forward to the future with Pastor Andrew and Mrs. Krystal Berry as we become the church that is firmly planted in faith.”
For details, call 409-935-1100.
Update: It can be hard for the deaf to find a local church. Small churches can’t afford to hire commercial interpreters and large churches may go in other directions. The deaf and hard of hearing may represent the largest underserved population among faith groups.
If you are a sign language volunteer or if your congregation would like to connect with one, please email us. Faith Focus will try to help bring you together.
