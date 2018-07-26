A story in Christianity Today Magazine last week offered this worrisome headline: “Study: U.S. churches exclude children with autism, ADD/ADHD” The research, published in Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion, suggests American congregations have not been receptive to this growing segment of the population.
Whether or not these finding apply to Galveston area churches, and by their extension, church schools, is unknown, but if Ashley Gillespie has her prayers answered, one mid-county Christian school will be part of the solution, not this potentially alarming trend noted by the media.
Gillespie’s Children’s Oasis Foundation will launch a program specifically designed for autism-spectrum students at Pine Drive Christian Academy this fall. Our Faith found her and her extended family working to turn three, gutted classrooms into start-of-the art learning faculties at the school at 705 FM 517 E. in Dickinson.
“From a very young age, I was always intrigued by autism,” she explained. “I can remember watching my older cousin interact with her family and surroundings. Although she was severely impacted by the disorder, I knew her mind was brilliant. My cousin and her family never had the appropriate resources or support. So, building this ministry has been a life-long dream of mine. I remember the exact moment when I was 10 years old and God broke my heart for the autism community. Too many families struggle to find support, and the students with autism are not educated appropriately. I know the Lord called me to create an oasis for families living with autism spectrum disorder in our community.”
The foundation is a 501 ©(3) organization that is committed to providing community resources, education and training to individuals and families living with autism spectrum disorder. It seeks to provide the academic training and interventions needed for these students to thrive in the classroom. It will cover kindergarten through fifth grade beginning next month.
“Most people who are not affected by autism spectrum disorder do not realize the impact it has on the entire family,” Gillespie said. “Having our program at a Christian school allows us the opportunity to minister directly to our students and their families through every milestone in life. But, because our program is low cost for parents we rely heavily on donations to pay our staff. Tuition alone will not cover our entire budget.”
Though this may be the first such private program, the Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston and other public school districts all have special offerings for autism and related conditions.
Initial enrollment in Pine Drive’s specialized classrooms is limited and a waiting list has already been started. The school staff believes that this effort represents the first-of-its kind circulumn for any private or parochial school here.
Marta Brain was one of the first to sign up her son, Caleb, who is 8.
“When Ashley told me my son had a spot I was elated, relieved, and just felt such an enormous burden lifted,” Brain said. “It was such an answer to prayer. I love Ashley’s passion to help children with autism reach their fullest potential and live independent and productive lives. This is what we want for our children. I love that she wants to build on the skills, interests, strengths and talents of each child as well as get them out into the community and learning trades that will allow them to be independent. She has such a beautiful heart. She felt God calling her to do this and didn’t hesitate and here we are getting to be among the first families involved.”
Details, applications and donation options are available by email at info@childrensoasisfoundation.org or their website, childrensoasisfoundation.org.
Beyond the school itself, Brain appealed for community support for each family involved with the challenges autism imposes.
“Autism families desire your support,” she said. “Many of us don’t have family in the area and are doing everything entirely on our own. We welcome your questions and would be happy to direct people to reputable sources of information about autism, by which I don’t mean Google. We’d love respite, fellowship, people checking in or just stopping by with a meal or a coffee.”
Next week in Our Faith: A last look at Galveston from a popular and departing rabbi.
