Among the many Hurricane Harvey anniversary events offered this week, this one may be a bit unique. On the lawn of Dickinson’s First Presbyterian Church, a healing service and communion will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday at 215 FM 517 E.
“This is to commemorate where we were a year ago,” said the Rev. Kathy Sebring, First’s pastor. “It will be kind of like a reunion. A year ago, so many people saw us worshiping and joined us for prayer and comfort.”
There will be a fellowship luncheon after the service.
For details, call 832-795-7746.
•••
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Junior Angels, of Newton, Mississippi, L. J. and Old Skool, of Houston, Voices of the Mainland and the Texas City Messengers will headline.
“This concert is part of our building fund drive,” said the Rev. Roy Nickerson, St. John’s pastor. “We’re inviting all churches and their choirs to come out and worship with us and have some great talent coming from far and near. Come get and be a blessing.”
For details, call 409-599-8847.
•••
Galveston’s Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church is going to be a busy place next month. For instance, it will have a pre-anniversary workshop at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8; then host a free musical at 6 p.m. Sept. 8; and finally, its 90th church anniversary celebration beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. All will take place at 3506 Ave. N 1/2. Her pastor, the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., said, “This is truly a special occasion for us. We’ve come this far by faith and have been unified since 1929. We’re a church that operates solely by the word of God.”
Christopher Spivey will be the clinician for the workshop which has a $5 registration. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests at the anniversary.
For details, call 409-526-7035.
•••
Opportunity: Faith Focus is receiving more information by text. If you’d like to use this channel to reach us, just email with your name, title and organization and we’ll send back a number you can use just for this purpose. We’ll go so far as to assert that it’s the best free media available to promote your local ministry.
Last word: This doesn’t mean it’s okay to fall asleep in church, but the Association of Religion Data Archives (ARDA) reported this week that faith and insomnia don’t go together. Instead the faithful seem to sleep better.
“The keys to a good night’s sleep include skipping midnight snacks, turning off the computer before bed — and faith,” the ARDA article said. “A new wave of research on religion and sleep is finding a close relationship with a caring divinity may help religious individuals enjoy a good night’s rest.”
The story suggests that it may be a matter of perspective — that taking a long view lessens the impact of the daily disturbances that keep many awake into the wee hours of the night.
“Those who believe they are going to heaven may be more likely to view stressful events as speed bumps on the road to eternal bliss,” the story stated.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com
