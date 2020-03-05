Mass may look a bit different the next time parishioners see it here. The Galveston-Houston Archdiocese alerted the media this week that some changes are in the works due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“Until further notice, Galveston-Houston parishes will suspend the distribution of Holy Communion from the Chalice and distribute Holy Communion only under the form of the Host to help minimize any risk for the members of the liturgical assembly who are present for the reception of the Holy Eucharist,” the statement said. “We are also reminding all persons who are ill they are under no obligation to be present for Sunday Mass. Those attending liturgical assemblies are asked to respect that some may be uncomfortable with physical contact during times of the Mass, such as the Lord’s Prayer or the Sign of Peace.”

Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription