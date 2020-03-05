Chef Paul Fields is known for his "Meat and Greets," as well as training charity cooks including some from the Salvation Army. He will offer his gourmet specialities at 7 p.m. March 14 at La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road.
Chef Paul Fields is known for his "Meat and Greets," as well as training charity cooks including some from the Salvation Army. He will offer his gourmet specialities at 7 p.m. March 14 at La Marque’s Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road.
Courtesy
Area Masses will forgo the distribution of wine as concerns about coronavirus mount.
Mass may look a bit different the next time parishioners see it here. The Galveston-Houston Archdiocese alerted the media this week that some changes are in the works due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“Until further notice, Galveston-Houston parishes will suspend the distribution of Holy Communion from the Chalice and distribute Holy Communion only under the form of the Host to help minimize any risk for the members of the liturgical assembly who are present for the reception of the Holy Eucharist,” the statement said. “We are also reminding all persons who are ill they are under no obligation to be present for Sunday Mass. Those attending liturgical assemblies are asked to respect that some may be uncomfortable with physical contact during times of the Mass, such as the Lord’s Prayer or the Sign of Peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.