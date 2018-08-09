The women of Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor’s wife, Lynn Dwyer, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Connie Sanders will be the guest speaker. And the church will in turn, celebrate the Rev. Michael W. Dwyer, Sr., its pastor on his anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Karan Shinette, who serves as the pastor’s secretary, said, “Pastor Dwyer is a man who loves his church and community and who loves helping people. He goes out of his way to visit hospitals, jails and homes. Lynn is a nice lady who works hard for the church and community and is a God-fearing, loving woman with a heart of gold.”
For details, call 409-763-5586.
•••
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Youth Praise & Worship Explosion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 1607 Nasby in La Marque.
Cynthia Thornton, volunteer, “[We’ve been] focusing on kids all summer long as part of our 99th year celebration so this is a way to get the youth of the community including other churches to showcase their talent. We have praise dancers, poetry reading solos and we’d like everyone to come out and support the kids. We need kids to learn about Christ and to be back in church. For them to get their praise on.”
For details, call 409-935-5797.
•••
Texas City’s St. John Missionary Baptist Church will feature Ziyon and the Voices of the Mainland in a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St.
“It will be an uplifting event,” said host pastor, the Rev. Roy Nickerson. “These experienced groups can be heard on the radio on 1360 AM. We are hoping that this will develop into an annual occurrence.”
For details, call 409-599-8847.
•••
Update: New churches may be springing up every month here, but in Europe, the Christian faith seems to be fading, according to the latest from the Pew Research Forum.
“Christians remained the largest religious group in the world in 2015, making up nearly a third (31 percent) of Earth’s 7.3 billion people,” it said. “But the report also shows that the number of Christians in what many consider the religion’s heartland, the continent of Europe, is in decline. Among Christians in Europe, deaths outnumbered births by nearly 6 million during this brief period. This natural decrease in Europe’s aging Christian population was unique compared with Christians in other parts of the world and other religious groups. In fact, Muslims and the unaffiliated in Europe both experienced natural increases in their populations, with our new report estimating that there were over 2 million and 1 million more births than deaths, respectively, between 2010 and 2015.”
Back-to-school: If your faith-based school has been renewed after Hurricane Harvey or if you have a new principal to profile, please email us for an upcoming installment of Faith Focus.
Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.
