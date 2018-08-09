Three small children have their noses pressed up against the glass door of Friendswood’s Red Oak Cafe on FM 518 W. The eatery closed hours ago. The grill is cold, the tables all pushed to the sides of the central space and dozens of salt shakers have been formed into a neat line atop a brick half-wall.
In this space, over half a hundred women have come to worship as part of Suzanne Ricketts’ She Is...Ministry. It’s not an official Red Oak event, but instead an opportunity for ladies from churches all over the area to sing, pray and listen to each other. And God.
It’s a lot like church with two common items missing: Men. And chairs.
Almost all the women stand throughout the special service, though a few benches remain along the sides of the restaurant for those who need them. And, there are technically two males present, both in support roles. One runs the sound system, the other plays guitar.
Kim Oravetz runs the Red Oak Cafe which often serves as a venue for the women’s worship.
“I think this is a wonderful ministry, led by my best friend, Suzanne Ricketts,” Oravetz said. “It has impacted this community because it has allowed women of all backgrounds, regardless of their religious affiliation, to come together as the true body of Christ, and stand arm and arm, as sisters and women to worship and be fed as I have seen time and time again at these events. We are the pulse of our families. We set the tone of what happens in our households. Women. Men are the leaders, but women inspire, nurture and set the tone. So when women are burned out, we need to fill ourselves up, so that we can love from the overflow.”
Anne Marie Hoff is another fan of the program which saw hands raised and a few folks kneeling on the unforgiving painted concrete floor without complaint.
“What a wonderful night of worship, praise, and prayer,” she said. “Such sweet sounds lifted up to the Lord.”
Ricketts didn’t initially intend to break the mold by introducing this all-female, monthly worship option here in north county. For over a decade, she was happy to be a teacher and coach in both public and private schools.
“In church, my husband, Mark and I led couple’s groups for a number of years, but the Lord really began to put it on my heart to lead just women,” Ricketts explained. “I was hesitant at first because I enjoyed being with my husband and we had developed some very close friendships in our groups. But God continued to move my heart to step forward in this new endeavor and trust where he was leading. The Lord was pulling me deeper. This would mean stepping out of a paying job with benefits, well before retirement age, and depend on the Lord to provide and replace that income. We prayed and waited until we knew it was time and then I stepped out of my teaching and coaching career into full-time women’s ministry. It was a leap for sure. But being faithful and obedient is choosing to walk a path knowing you cannot see what’s coming but knowing Who is guiding. And God showed up in a big way.”
Ricketts added that not everyone she knew was in favor of this flavor of worship. She has accumulated a few critics who don’t care for her ministry, but has decided she is called to continue and expand it.
The enthusiastic ladies from a dozen or more churches gathered here in the darkened eatery have no objections, though the three children staring in the front door remain confused about how such things can happen in a cafe, they lose interest and are then quickly called away.
“There have definitely been obstacles from the onset but our eyes being set on Jesus has kept us with joy in our hearts even when it looked rough,” Ricketts said. “One of our main focuses is uniting the body of Christ and all women locking arms and running this race together. That means all denominations, all women. We have found that we are not welcome in some places. At first, this was disheartening but we continue to do what God has called us to do and trust for the open doors, and we step where they are opened to us.”
The ministry hosts worship events, Bible studies and conferences. Details can be found on Facebook or on the web at http://sheisministries.faith/.
Next week in Our Faith: Toward a theology—of humor.
