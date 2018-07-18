League City’s Anchor Point will present a free comedy event for families at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E.
Laugh for Life will feature Gordon Douglas, who is self-titled as a clean comedian on YouTube.
“You’re invited for a night of family friendly comedy that will leave a lasting impact and inspire you,” said Kelly King, Anchor Point’s spokeswoman. “Gordon’s comedy mixes real-life stories with off-the-wall physical comedy and his own hilarious view of life. You will relate to his side-splitting stories from his life, like dropping the sermon notes into the grave at his first funeral, to his demonstration of changing his first diaper, to his now famous ‘pantyhose dance’ that has folks rolling in the aisles. He helps us see the funny things all around us and find joy no matter what we are going through.”
Childcare will be provided for infants through pre-K only with pre-event registration. Although tickets are free, reservations are required through www.laughforlife.anchorpoint.us or by calling 832-632-1221.
Illinois’ Willow Creek Church is the hub of one of the most successful evangelical networks of modern times and the source for national simulcast presentations like the upcoming Global Leadership Summit 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and running through 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Harbor, 2821 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood.
“We believe everyone has influence,” said the Rev. Rick Baldwin, Harbor’s senior pastor. “Whether you are a stay-at-home mom, teacher, doctor, lawyer or a friend, you have influence. We believe everyone who attends the Summit will take away a unique vision, inspiration or skill that they can apply to their personal, professional and or spiritual life. The Harbor has invested in its staff for many years believing and confirming that what we gain from these sessions benefits our people, staff and our community. This year we invite you to join us.”
Ticket pricing varies with team size and registration dates.
For details, call 281-388-3500.
Update: If you’re reading this on your tablet or smartphone, you’re not alone. The Pew Research Forum just noted how news has moved from desktop to palm platforms.
“The share of Americans who often get news on a mobile device is nearly triple the 21 percent who did so in 2013,” the Forum reported. “At the same time, the portion of Americans who often get news on a desktop has remained relatively stable, with 39 percent of adults often getting news on a desktop or laptop computer, up just 4 percentage points from 2013.”
More: Fans of author, speaker and teacher Beth Moore can get more of her by following her Twitter account @BethMooreLPM. Here’s an example of her postings from this week:
“I’ve experienced & beheld miracles,” Moore said. “Bona fide wonders. Things only God could do and even as recently as yesterday. And over and over I’ve asked to be delivered from something relentlessly difficult and painful. ‘My grace is enough for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’”
