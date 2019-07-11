Emily Billin is the new Minister of Missional Community at Galveston’s First Lutheran Church. We’ll unpack that now.
Where is Billin from? Galveston and elsewhere.
“I did live here for 3-and-a-half years when I was a kid,” she said. “I was in The Daily News twice: A YMCA article where I’m pushing the little boy on the tire swing. And, the other time when my class had our picture with the mayor.”
She was born in Pittsburgh, moved to Galveston, then to Whitewater, Wis. and then to Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill. and finally Camp Allen in Navasota, Texas.
“Now I’m back in Galveston and hoping to stay on this side of the causeway,” Billin said.
Who was her role model?
“I absolutely loved Ashton Villa as a kid (and I still do),” she said. “So, I looked up to Betty Brown and thought she was about the coolest person ever. She carved her own path in the world and didn’t let anyone tell her what she should be.”
Brown was Rebecca Ashton “Bettie” Brown, a 19th-century philanthropist and civic leader on the island and the original hostess of Ashton Villa.
Don’t call her ‘Reverend.’
“One important point I should mention—I’m actually not a reverend, although my title of ‘minister’ may be confusing on that point,” Billin, whose bachelor’s degree is in biology, explained.
Why is she here? The Rev. Richard Rhoades, First’s senior pastor and thus, Billin’s boss has that answer.
“We perceived the need for a ministry which focused on younger adults, young families and one that would connect with younger people outside the walls of our church,” Rhoades said. “With Emily joining our staff, we are stepping out into this ministry of welcome. This is not just another youth minister position. Instead, it is designed to help us in expanding community and connecting through missional activity, such as our ministry with Feed Galveston. We see Emily as a gift for this next step in ministry and, we hope that people will find this helpful in their journey of life and the exploration of faith.”
She’s a good listener.
“My philosophy for years has been to ‘lead by listening,’” Billin said. “I believe that hearing each person’s stories and ideas is essential to being able to reach them. We see in the Bible that Jesus knows everyone’s story and makes his ministry specific to their interests and struggles. By listening to people’s stories I can help youth turn their ideas into meaningful contributions; I can help young adults fill needs in the church with their unique spiritual gifts and I can help make connections in the larger Galveston community between people and organizations that need each other.”
She welcomes your help.
Now, all of that is so big that there’s no way anyone could do it alone,” Billin said. “God calls us to live in community and help and support each other. I need the whole congregation of First Lutheran and the larger community to make any of this happen. God will guide us toward where He wants us to end up.”
First Lutheran’s phone number is 409-762-8477.
