It hasn’t begun to feel like fall, nevertheless, it’s the beginning of back to school season, so we’ll start off our series with helpful giveaways sponsored by local congregations.
Greater House of Love Community Church and Women’s Cafe will have its school supply drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 807 First St., Suite A, in La Marque.
“Free food will be available for donors,” said Dianna Holmes, co-organizer of the event. “For your back to school donations you will receive a snack plate with a hotdog, chips, fruit and a drink. We need clear or mesh backpacks, folders, pens, pencils, loose-leaf notebook paper, crayons and more.”
For details, call 409-996-4457 or 409-996-9224.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church, House of Prayer & Love and New Life Missionary Baptist Church will have their Back 2 School Bash & Youth Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque.
“It is our desire to equip the youth with the self-motivation they need to have a great school year,” said Rosetta Cooper, coordinator. “We’ll have former football players and several other guest speakers, as well as professionals from UTMB to offer positive messages to the area youth. I remember getting my school supplies as child and how exciting it was that first day. We want to be there for an extension of love for our future generation.”
Free school supplies and backpacks will be offered while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by parent/guardian.
For details, call 832-887-3222.
Update: If you have prayed today, you’re in the American mainstream, but well out of the norm for the rest of the developed world.
The Pew Research Forum reported this week, “More than half of American adults (55 percent) say they pray daily, compared with 25 percent in Canada, 18 percent in Australia and 6 percent in Great Britain.”
Since all of Europe averages out at only 22 percent, the U.S. fits in better with developing nations like South Africa, Bangladesh and Bolivia when it comes to petitioning the Almighty, Pew observed.
“The U.S. is the only country out of 102 examined in the study that has higher-than-average levels of both prayer and wealth,” it concluded.
More? New Orleans’ Xavier University has begun a grassroots campaign to see a number of historic black and mixed-race Americans elevated to sainthood.
Among them is Augustus Tolton who is considered the nation’s first black Catholic priest. Tolton, who died in 1897, was forced to journey to Rome for clerical training. No U.S. seminary would accept him because of his race.
Correction: The number for the Rev. Edward Lawson of Galveston’s Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition was given incorrectly in last week’s column. The group can be reached at 409-497-2138.
