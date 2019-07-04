Editor’s note: This week Our Faith concludes its look at the stories from the faithful and relief workers from Paradise, California. And, especially from the congregation whose church building is the sole structure remaining in its charred and desolate neighborhood.
In unprecedented disasters, it helps to have a sign of hope to look for. When the Israelites were under attack by “fiery serpents,” Moses erected a bronze serpent standard at the Lord’s command. The book of Numbers records that all who gazed at it were saved from the snakes.
On a rise in Paradise, California, a small church still stands with a cross that stood above the dense smoke and roaring flames of the raging Camp Fire. All around the Paradise Evangelical Free Church’s lot, lie ill-defined mounds of twisted metal, melted cars, recreational vehicles re-rendered as ash and other remnants of modern life remade by the relentless blaze.
The Rev. Art Worthington, a Major League Baseball executive who retrained as a pastor, is this church’s leader. Before the fire the church was on the grow. After the conflagration, only a few families were left.
“Before, our ministry had turned the corner,” Worthington said. “Six years prior, we had almost folded. Since then, it had grown steadily from 50 to 150 people and appeared healthier than ever. Then, the fire came out of the east with the morning sun and devoured everything in its path: trees, trailers, houses, cars — and people who didn’t see it coming or couldn’t get out in time.”
Some might position an angel standing in the gap, opposing the ravenous tongues of the state’s worst-ever wildfire, but Worthington was forced to shelter at his home, miles away, and did not know for days whether his church or his congregants had survived.
“One of the police officers in my congregation asked me to call church members to urge them to get out,” Worthington said. “I quickly began dialing, reaching Katherine Sorich, who was five-months pregnant with her third child. She told me she was stuck in traffic with flames closing in. Propane tanks were exploding, trees were cracking, flaming limbs were falling out of the sky as she sat there pinned in an immovable line of cars. ‘Pastor,’ she said. ‘I’m really scared.’ Then the line went dead.”
Before he could redial, his doorbell rang. Nine-year old Grace Ryan stood on his stoop.
“Can we stay here?” she asked. “Our house burned down.” The reverend let her family in as he tried to compute the implications of her statement.
And trying not to feel a bit like he was living in the first few chapters of the Book of Job.
But it could get worse as it did for one retired reverend who repeatedly refused to evacuate. That would be Jim Domich, a former Presbyterian (PCA) minister. And Twinky Winky, his 30-pound cat companion.
Family, friends and neighbors had repeatedly urged the pair to flee the area, but Domich has having none of it.
Long after the last Good Samaritan had departed, Domich was determined not to leave his home without a direct, divine mandate, that is word from on high.
“I sat on my porch that afternoon with Twinky, reading the seven ‘I am’ passages from The Gospel of John, expecting to die, and then to meet my Lord Jesus Christ face to face.” Domich said, though he’d also addressed the Almighty, refusing God’s first command for him to evacuate.
But, as he tells it, God had other plans for the pair.
“The Lord then spoke very clearly to me, and told me to quickly pack a bag because he was going to give me my life,” Domich explained.
Before he staggered through the blaze at its very height, Domich committed his cat, who weighed as much as a cinder block, to God in hopes that it, at least, might escape.
Just after that desperate move, a rescuer’s pickup broke through a wall of flames. The helper denied he was an angel sent by God, but still managed to save the skeptical preacher, though not his cat who had disappeared into the haze.
Still, in answer to much prayer and mourning, some four months later, Domich would find Twinky, some seven pounds slimmer, waiting for him amid the ruins, living under the only house left on the block after the fire.
Back at Pastor Worthington’s Chico home, things were less desperate, but still incredibly challenging.
“It was a week or more before I confirmed that no one in my congregation died in the fire,” Worthington said. “Until then, I spent my days talking and texting, worrying and praying. And feeling guilty. The roads into Paradise were all closed, so I couldn’t be there, couldn’t look for missing church members or find out what happened to our building or help people escape. I was stuck in Chico, helpless and useless.”
But he never lost hope. Eventually, the sheriff escorted him up the hill to where he had last seen his church. Worthington described that visit in detail.
“Then our building came into view,” he said. “All around it were signs of destruction—singed trees, flaming stumps, melted metal signs, smoke rising from holes in the ground like a battle field after a heavy bombing, but incredibly, the building stood untouched. I slid my key in the front door lock and went in. It looked and smelled like any other day in the building. If I hadn’t looked out the windows, I might have thought the Camp Fire was just a bad dream. I couldn’t help but wonder, how did the building survive? Did the Death Angel simply pass over our church? What happened? God only knows.”
