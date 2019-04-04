The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
House is a Christian messianic congregation, not a Jewish synagogue or temple.
“During our Seder, we will eat special foods that help retell the story of the Israelites’ journey from slavery to freedom,” said Shirley Jefferson, publicist. “We will see how the Messiah used the rituals of the Passover Seder to explain the deep meaning of the New Covenant.”
Tickets for the event are $45 for adults and $25 for children 0-12 years of age at the door.
For details, call at 832-886-9942.
The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon will be celebrating 34 years as pastor of Galveston’s West Point Missionary Baptist Church at services there at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on April 14 at 3003 Ave. M.
“Pastor Tillmon is one of the county’s greatest preachers,” said long-time West Point member Mary Sandles, who also arrived here 34 years ago. “He’s a visionary who has led our church to new, unexpected heights as well as a songster who can lift your spirit or even make you cry.”
For details, call 409-762-5642.
Debbie Simmons, CEO of Anchor Point Ministries will address the Friendswood Prayer Breakfast which will begin at 7:10 a.m. on April 13 at Trinity Fellowship 301 Leisure Lane.
“Over the last several years we’ve seen challenging situations where kids have seen traumatic situations like Hurricane Harvey and the Santa Fe School shootings to name just two,” Simmons said. “As adults we want to help, but often don’t know what to do. Our talk will cover how adults can connect and help children of all ages thrive no matter the difficult situation. We will be discussing how you can make a difference in a child’s world after a traumatic event and what to do around triggers and anniversaries.”
There is a suggested donation of $5 to cover the cost of breakfast.
For reservations for details, call 713-408-4785.
Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will host Itzhak Brook, a battalion physician, who served in Israel’s 1973 Yom Kippur War from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 14 at 16020 El Camino Real.
“In his book ‘In the Sands of Sinai,’ Dr. Brook described how he coped with his soldiers’ medical and psychological issues, the daily struggle of survival in the battle zone, the resourcefulness exhibited during the time of war and the struggle to preserve one’s humanity in the midst of it all,” Wendy Kane, publicity co-chairman for Shaar said.
For details, call 281-488-5861.
Update: It’s been said that once a sermon gets too personal that,“The preacher has stopped preaching and commenced meddling.”
That said, Christianity Today magazine has chosen to take on the priority which smartphones demand—during Lent.
“For many, the smartphone has become the ultimate vice,” Christina Crook writes on that website. “We are living in a never-off culture, where the speed and gloss of our screens often makes the connection to those far away seem more interesting and urgent than the people and experiences right in front of us. Our energy, creativity, and time—perhaps the best of us—are being spent committed to screens. As Christians, we’re not exempt from this vice.”
