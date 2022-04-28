A careful observer may not be able to read Polish on the walls, Latin on top of the lecturn and Greek on its front. Then add Russian, Ukrainian, English and German in the congrgation as the Rev. Symone Kwoka preaches.
The brothers Kwoka, Grzgorz and Symone, who lead the Evangelical Church in their Polish village, consult in how to help this day's refugee arrivals. The pair have partially dismanteled their church building to accomodate the incoming flux.
Some church attics hold the detritus of years: chairs, old hymnals and forgotten decorations. The Polish church in today’s story has filled its loft with sleeping mats and a children’s area.
Katrina Welch/Courtesy
Katrina Welch/Courtesy
Two children play at a staging center for refugees from Ukraine. They will relocate in a few days to another country in Europe, probably for the duration of the conflict.
Katrina Welch/Courtesy
Refugees and workers crown into a Sunday school room for a communal meal at this Polish Church, one of many helping out during the ongoing conflict only a few miles away.
Katrina Welch/Courtesy
Grzgorz Kwoka, in the yellow vest, and the Rev. Symone Kwoka, far right, pose with others in front of a map of the Holy Land at their church in Poland
Katrina Welch/Courtesy
Refugees arriving in Poland share shots of destruction from their Ukrainian homeland like this one. Damage from both small arms and larger weapons is evident.
Unknown
Katrina Welch/Courtesy
The small Evangelical Church in Poland as filled with refugees, relief workers and at least one, part-time Texan. The war is very close and impacts every service as news comes in on cell phones.
You’ve moved far away from your hometown in eastern Poland. The small church your mother attended is in trouble and you feel compelled by God to return to help it. But, in short order the church’s treasurer succumbs to COVID-19, so does its pastor. You, Symone Kwoka of Hrubieszow, Poland, suddenly are the new shepherd of Kosciot Ewangelicznych Chrzescijan. In English: this village of 18,000’s Evangelical Christian Church.
But, like Job, your trials are just beginning. Now, hundreds of thousands of women, children and elderly men are fleeing Ukraine. Your church attic overflows with sleeping mats. You knock out walls and surrender your study/office to make more space available.
