Kinneret Hadassah is a service organization for Jewish women. The local chapter at Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom will hold a bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston.
“As cooler temperatures will soon be upon us, our minds will turn toward holiday gatherings, family and friends,” said organizer Karen Taylor for the group. “All proceeds will benefit education, health and youth programs in the U.S. and Israel, as well as the Hadassah Medical Centers in Jerusalem.”
