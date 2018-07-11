Texas City’s Hopewell Baptist Church is bringing in talented speakers for its Youth Revival which will run at 7 p.m. nightly July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 at 301 S. Pine Road.
“Our community has faced recent accounts of violence amongst our young black men, suicide and school shootings,” said the Rev. Joel Clay, Hopewell’s pastor. “It is time to reclaim the youth in this community. Our youth are our future leaders, and we have to reclaim their lives spiritually. We need to understand this is not a fight against each other, it is a spiritual warfare, so we must fight with the word of God. Join us as we celebrate and reclaim our youth through praise and worship. We have some dynamic speakers on the program. This is an event you do not want to miss. We will celebrate with food, fun, fellowship and lives will be changed.”
The Revs. Michael WalRond, III, DeAndre Beyonce and Edward Grogan, Jr. will speak on different nights at the event.
For details, call 409-938-0173.
The Rev. Roy L. Smith of Texas City’s Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church invites former members, and everyone else to help will celebrate their 46th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday July 15 at 3 p.m. at 207 N. Fulton St.
“We will call the memorial roll of members who have passed on, back to the very beginning of the church,” said Christine Smith, long-time member and celebration coordinator. “And we’ll read the church history and its accomplishments.”
For details, call 409-938-3739.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings and more will be on program. Tickets are $20 per person.
“We keep on working for the Lord, we have praise dancing, pastors and prayer," said Mercie D. Prevost, president of the Heavenly Tones. "We serve God and build community by giving. We’re all about loving because God has blessed us.”
For tickets or details, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685 or 409-392-0590.
Update: Many pastors are concerned that their flocks may be shrinking and graying.
In a recent story for religionnews.com by Jana Riess, she suggests millennials remain unattached religiously because of three factors: Delayed marriage and more single adults, the drop in the U.S. rate of fertility and the growth of the nones.
Unpacking this, she means that singles are less likely than married couples to attend services, smaller families tend to be less involved with faith than large ones and young adults can now be more comfortable without faith in a culture that is less religious than it has been recently.
Pundits have dubbed this trend the Great Decline, a phrase intended to mirror the previous term, Great Awakenings. These were periods of revival that also had major impacts on the face of American society over the generations.
