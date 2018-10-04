The Franciscan Order of Friars has collected many stories about the miracles their founder, St. Francis of Assisi, was said to have performed with the beasts of the field. Thirteenth Century writings credit him with calming ravenous wolves, stilling the raucous cries of birds—they had been interrupting his sermon—and even preaching to fish who lingered by his boat in hopes of hearing the gospel.
Now, each year about this time, various local congregations hold blessings for pets. Here are two examples.
La Marque’s St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will hold their blessing at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the breezeway at 1601 Lake Rd.
“Please bring your pets and other animals for a short, but meaningful blessing for some of God’s most loving creatures,” said the Rev. Bob Moore, who leads St. Michael’s. “Pets and their people are invited for a 15-minute blessing in honor of St. Francis,” he said. “We give thanks for all of God’s creatures.”
And, Galveston’s Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), will have its Blessing of the Animals event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 2702 Ave. O 1/2.
“All faith denominations are welcome,” said Carol Freeman, organizer. “We’ll welcome donations of food, blankets, and towels for the island’s animal shelter. This is our first time to do this. We will offer hot dogs outside under an oak tree with music and hymns. Please have your animals blessed with smaller animals in a container and dogs on a leash. Our Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts will be helping with the blessing.”
Cannot convince your cat to come? That’s okay. There will be a table to place photographs of any animal to receive a remote blessing.
For details, call 409-762-4884 or 409-771-5644.
Galveston’s Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a Golden Banquet to recognize members 80 and older at 5 p.m. Saturday in its fellowship hall at 902 28th St.
“This is one of the preview events to our 150th church anniversary on Dec. 16,” said co-organizer Arthur Richmond. “We want to give a stand-out celebration to honor our 23 members who have reached these golden years. We’ll have singing and the program won’t be long. Each of those honored, some over 90 years old are blessed to still be here and many are still active in the church.”
Tickets are $25 per person.
For details or tickets, call 409-457-3106 or 832-265-3159.
Update: Bobby Ross, Jr., writing for the Religion News Service, notes that the Catholic Church in America is becoming more and more Hispanic.
“The Pew Research Center estimates there are roughly 51 million adult Catholics in the U.S., accounting for one-fifth of the total adult population,” Ross wrote. “The share of Americans who are Catholic is falling, but the rapid growth of the overall Hispanic population means Latinos still make up a larger share of the total Catholic population.”
He also notes that this trend seems destined to continue since 55 percent of Catholics under the age of 14 are Hispanic, compared to 40 percent of American Catholics overall who have a Latino heritage.
