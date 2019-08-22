Dickinson’s Dominion Church will host celebrated musician Ronzel Pretlow at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at 6400 Calder Road.
“I invite you hear this evangelist who is nationally known for his dynamic preaching and gifted singing,” said Dominion’s senior pastor, the Rev. Greg Thurstonson. This will be a tremendous day filled with power and the possibilities of God.”
For details, call 281-554-3600.
•••
Galveston’s East End First Assembly of God is looking for additional help after the twin disasters of Hurricanes Ike and Harvey.
“We are rebuilding the temple of the Lord on Galveston Island,” said co-pastor the Rev. Lily Rodriguez. “We believe in serving and loving on the island God has not forgotten. During Ike we experienced eight feet of the surge. Harvey left us with 6 inches of water in our kitchens and bathrooms area. We are still in need of helping hands.”
Remaining needs include flooring, stucco repair and more for First’s historic 1897 building at 1801 Postoffice St.
“Come see how you can help to rebuild with us,” Rodriguez said. “We are here for our community.”
For details, call 409-939-9632 or 409-559-8610.
•••
La Marque’s Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Higher Praise Annual Day at 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 at 1220 state Highway 3.
“Come out to see young people praising God in dance,” said the Rev. Joyce M. Ford for the church. “If there was ever a time that we need to dance, it’s now. David danced before the Lord and now we invite you to come witness the dancing at this celebration.
The Rev. Terrance Bell, pastor of El Campo’s The New Grove Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
For details, call 409-771-6897.
•••
Update: Being a member of the clergy has never been a sinecure, but can be one of the more challenging careers. So, Fredrick Schmidt writing in The Progressive Christian offers, “12 Things that your pastor, priest or minister wishes you knew.”
The full article is available for free online, but here are some of the points from his list: “You are a source of encouragement to us, don’t forget to show up, don’t compliment my sermons—react to them, no one is perfect and even clergy need grace.”
Freebies: The HisHandsReader.org ministry is offering four free Android phone apps especially to Faith Focus readers as part of an initiative from the Barbara Bush Adult Literacy Community Competition.
They are available for limited time at http://www.hishandsreader.org.
His Hands was formed to create literacy video curricula that run on low-end smartphones worldwide with the goal of offering both deaf and hearing folks across some 7,000 language groups access to learn to read, but these free apps are focused on English speakers and general literacy.
