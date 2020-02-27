I started writing these faith columns in the fall of 2009. About the time I started writing the column, my wife and I adopted a tri-color Pembroke Corgi that we named Buddy. We found him at Corgi rescue. He was picked up by animal control on the streets of Fort Worth, skinny and sick. How a dog like Buddy could be lost for that long was a mystery to me until he told me his story. I wrote it down just the way he told it to me and published it as a children’s book called “Buddy the Floppy Ear Corgi.”
I wrote my first column about Buddy on Oct. 29, 2009. Each year I have sought to write at least one column about Buddy and what he’s teaching me. We’ve walked hundreds of miles together. But Buddy is growing old. His muzzle is gray. He can’t make long walks any more. He limps on his right front leg after a half mile or so. I think it’s arthritis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.