Jack Matkin, senior pastor of Dickinson First United Methodist Church, stands Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in the church’s kitchen that, along with the rest of the church, was severely damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey. The kitchen will be repaired with funds from the Galveston County Recovery Fund.
Refrigerators have been moved to a hallway outside of the flood-damaged kitchen at Dickinson First United Methodist Church. The kitchen, along with the rest of the church, was severely damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey and will be repaired with funds from the Galveston County Recovery Fund.
Terri Bubb, left, and Nita Clements sing a hymn Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, during the service at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson. Church members and area residents filled the storm damaged sanctuary to worship together one week after floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city and much of Southeast Texas.
The Rev. Jack Matkin, left, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, helps Emmalyn Harris, 2, pour a water bottle into the baptismal font during the children’s sermon Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The church was one of several in the city that flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
Jack Matkin, senior pastor of Dickinson First United Methodist Church, stands Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in the church’s kitchen that, along with the rest of the church, was severely damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey. The kitchen will be repaired with funds from the Galveston County Recovery Fund.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Refrigerators have been moved to a hallway outside of the flood-damaged kitchen at Dickinson First United Methodist Church. The kitchen, along with the rest of the church, was severely damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey and will be repaired with funds from the Galveston County Recovery Fund.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Jack Matkin, senior pastor of Dickinson First United Methodist Church, walks through the church’s flood-damaged kitchen Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
The flood-damaged kitchen at Dickinson First United Methodist Church will be repaired with funds from the Galveston County Recovery Fund.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Terri Bubb, left, and Nita Clements sing a hymn Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, during the service at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson. Church members and area residents filled the storm damaged sanctuary to worship together one week after floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city and much of Southeast Texas.
The Rev. Jack Matkin, left, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, helps Emmalyn Harris, 2, pour a water bottle into the baptismal font during the children’s sermon Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The church was one of several in the city that flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
Living on a barrier island becomes a test of faith each June as another hurricane season begins. The 300 or so houses of worship here can be at special risk since many are situated lower and are older and may not reflect current building standards
Today, we’ll turn to Stan Blazyk, the longtime Daily News weather expert and author of “A Century of Galveston Weather.” He has decades of experience charting such storms. And the news he hears this year isn’t good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.