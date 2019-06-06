The M25 Outreach Services of Texas City’s First Baptist Church will offer free food gift cards and hot dog meals at a summer kick-off event at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36 St. N.
“First Baptist wants to be a blessing to you,” said Roslyn Douglas, who is the administrative assistant here. “Please come out if you need assistance or send someone our way who may need help. Let us help you this summer.”
For details, call 409-945-7700.
Summers mean additional demands on local food banks. Interfaith Caring Ministries, which covers the Clear Creek Independent School District area, is one of many asking for your help. Foodstuffs for those in need can be dropped off at 151 Park Ave. in League City.
“Your donations will help our vulnerable client populations we serve – single parent households and home-bound seniors being our main families in need,” said Jessica Peterson, director of development here. “The support we provide from these donations offers hope and help to our neighbors, and shares faith and love in a tangible way. Especially during the summer months, with kids home from school and the temps on the rise, our help is necessary and an act of service for those in a financial crisis situation.”
For details, call 281-332-3881.
Update: Blood donations also drop off each summer nationwide as families go on vacations and schedules become more free-form. If your house of worship will be holding a blood drive this summer, please let us know so we can help spread the word here.
“The summer is a challenging time for blood collections, but our need for 800 daily donations remains constant,” said Joshua Buckley public relations specialist for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. “We must ensure we have an adequate supply of blood on the shelves to help the 170 healthcare facilities we service. We know there are heroes throughout Galveston County, and donating blood on a consistent basis is the perfect opportunity to save lives.”
If your house of worship is interested in hosting a blood drive, visit www.giveblood.org/hostadrive or call 877-948-5433.
Our quote without comment this week comes from the Religion News Service (RNS).
“This week marks 100 years since Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote,” wrote Elizabeth Evans for RNS. “Passed in the wake of a cataclysmic world war, it wasn’t ratified until 1920. Many of the women who had lobbied for it (it was first introduced in Congress in 1878), including Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, were dead.
“Faith played a key role in the fight for women’s suffrage. Religious convictions compelled many to campaign on behalf of women’s suffrage — and many to fight hard against it.”
