Izola Collins plays the historic pipe organ at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church on Thursday, August 26, 2010. The organ, which was once water powered, is unique for its middle 19th century tone quality and styling. Collins will play songs and hymns that favor quiet meditation during the free lunch hour concerts.
Challah, a Jewish egg bread, has been used since ancient times to celebrate Sabbaths and holy days. It's especially common at Hanukkah.
Jamaica Beach’s Seaside Church will offer its annual Bethlehem Street Market with vendors, shopping, homemade soups, freshly-prepared brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 16534 San Luis Pass Road.
“We’ll use the funds raised to support a missionary family in Alaska, as well as mission ventures in Mexico and locally,” said the Rev. Kelley Vaughan, Seaside’s pastor. “It will be a great community event with many new vendors offering their creative Christmas gifts. Come and shop on Saturday.”
