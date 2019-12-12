Jamaica Beach’s Seaside Church will offer its annual Bethlehem Street Market with vendors, shopping, homemade soups, freshly-prepared brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 16534 San Luis Pass Road.

“We’ll use the funds raised to support a missionary family in Alaska, as well as mission ventures in Mexico and locally,” said the Rev. Kelley Vaughan, Seaside’s pastor. “It will be a great community event with many new vendors offering their creative Christmas gifts. Come and shop on Saturday.”

Events for Faith Focus should be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Rick Cousins can be reached at rick.cousins@galvnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription